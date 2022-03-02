All Leading Candidates for Governor Got the COVID-19 Vaccine—Including Republicans

Your next governor will be vaccinated.

In an era when partisanship divides the Democrats and Republicans on nearly every issue, the leading contenders for Oregon governor all agree on one thing: All tell WW they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On some level, that’s not surprising. More than 85% of American adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the unvaccinated are likely to be younger and less educated. On the other hand, the Republican base has given even former President Donald Trump a hard time about promoting the vaccine—which means GOP candidates are risking some support by admitting they got the “Fauci ouchie.”

WW asked: Are you vaccinated against COVID-19?

YES

Bridget Barton, conservative writer, Republican

I’m 68. Due to my age and evidence that serious complications to COVID most often occurred in those over 60, I chose to get vaccinated, despite the experimental status of the vaccine.

Christine Drazan, former House minority leader, Republican

Drazan confirmed she’s been vaccinated without elaborating.

Betsy Johnson, former state senator, unaffiliated

I’m a three-shot girl. I chose to get vaccinated and boosted. As an adult, I am responsible and capable of making my own decisions.

Tina Kotek, former House speaker, Democrat

I was relieved to get my COVID-19 vaccine and booster, the first happening late in session last year. I was relieved because I know this medical advance helps protect me, my family and friends, and others. I believe each of us should be doing everything we can to keep our communities safe as we learn to live with the virus. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they can.

Bud Pierce, doctor, Republican

As a physician, I’m constantly looking at statistics and acutely aware of the realities we’ve faced during the pandemic. Our governor turned this into a political issue. She contributed to citizen anxiety and confusion at the end of 2020 when she wanted a local panel to “review” vaccine safety. It’s the elderly/immunocompromised, not children, who faced serious risk. Gov. Brown should have given seniors vaccines first.

Stan Pulliam, mayor of Sandy, Republican

It should not be the business of anyone whether their neighbors are vaccinated, and it absolutely is NOT the business of state government to force anyone to get vaccinated. I’m eager to answer questions about issues that matter to voters. I don’t think my personal vaccination status is high on their list.

Tobias Read, Oregon state treasurer, Democrat

Elected leaders should lead by example. I’m grateful to everyone who did their part by getting vaccinated to protect their fellow Oregonians. We must do whatever it takes moving forward to keep our schools and businesses open.

Bob Tiernan, former state representative, Republican

I look after my 92- and 94-year-old parents. For their safety, I did not want to take a chance.