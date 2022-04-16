Former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan Previews a Republican Attack for Fall Governor’s Election

Republicans haven’t won an Oregon gubernatorial election in 40 years, and 2022 represents their best chance in a very long time to win.

That’s in part because there is a well-funded now-unaffiliated former Democrat running for office too, so the winning candidate needs a plurality not a majority.

But a third major candidate also presents a challenge for Republicans. In an election in which voters appear to be looking for an outsider or someone who will change the direction of the state, the Republican nominee have to find an argument for choosing them over former State. Sen. Betsy Johnson, who represented Scappoose as a Democrat for two decades.

In an endorsement interview with WW for the Republican primary for governor, former Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) previewed the kind of argument that the Republican nominee might make: that Republicans are better positioned to hold the state accountable for the failings of the current moment.

She argued that Johnson’s astronomical fund-raising totals ($6.4 million so far) show that Johnson has failed to lead and shape the direction of the state before now.

“She could have been helping recruit and elect moderate Democrats all these years,” Drazan tells WW in the clip. “Instead she has maintained the position that her party has left her and is broken. She was in a position to fix it.”

It’s not clear that Drazan will be the one to represent her party. Among the 19 other candidates vying for the Republican nomination: Dr. Bud Pierce (his party’s gubernatorial nominee in 2016), former Rep. Bob Tiernan, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and conservative writer Bridget Barton. And polls suggest most voters remain undecided, even as ballots arrive in less than two weeks.



