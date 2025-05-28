Vote-by-Mail Foes Pass Key Milestone

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

A 2026 ballot initiative that would end Oregon’s first-in-the-nation vote-by-mail system passed a key milestone May 16, when the Oregon Department of Justice published a certified ballot title, following public input on an earlier draft.

The certified title “prohibits vote-by-mail elections,” requires “proof of citizenship” for voter registration, and mandates “valid” photo identification to vote.

The title is now subject to challenge by anyone who objects to the title’s wording between now and June 2. For measures that are likely to be contested, such as IP 37, that appeal process can be a game of political football as interested parties seek the wording they think will resonate most with voters.

“I’m happy with the ballot title,” says Ben Edtl, one of three chief petitioners hoping to end vote by mail. “It’s important to note that our proposed constitutional amendment allows for verified absentee ballots to continue to vote by mail, including military, people with disabilities, and elderly who may not be able to cast their votes in person.”