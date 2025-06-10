Oregon Senate Rejects Amended Bill Granting Striking Workers Unemployment Benefits

A surprising vote on the Oregon Senate floor Tuesday morning saw four Democrats join with Republicans to reject Senate Bill 916, the controversial measure that would have allowed striking workers to collect unemployment benefits after a work stoppage of two weeks.

The Senate previously passed SB 916 in late March on a narrow vote of 16–12 (with two senators excused, both Republicans). It came back to the Senate on Tuesday for a concurrence vote after it was amended and passed the House on a party-line vote. The bill is not dead; with the rejection comes a requirement to form a concurrence committee, which will try to resolve differences between the two chambers’ versions of the bill.

Still, its rejection in the Senate, by a vote of 15–14, shows growing skepticism of a bill that’s being watched closely nationwide. (Absent today: Sen. Bruce Starr (R-Dundee), who voted no in March.)

Two Democrats, Sen. Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro) and Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), voted against the bill back in March. They kept their votes consistent this time around, but were joined by two more senators. Sen. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) flipped his vote from yes to no, and Sen. Courtney Neron Misslin (D-Wilsonville), who was appointed to the Senate in May to replace late Sen. Aaron Woods, also voted against the bill.

There was no discussion of the bill on the Senate floor before the rejection. Sen. Kathleen Taylor (D-Portland), a chief sponsor of the bill, briefly outlined some of the House’s amendments. “Today, we are sending a message to workers across Oregon that we have their backs and we are here to stand with them,” she said. “I urge an ‘aye’ vote.”

SB 916 has been one of the most controversial bills of the legislative session, with wide support from Oregon’s unions, which say it will help even the playing field between employers and employees. The bill has met broad opposition from public and private employers. As the bill has gone through heated discussion over the past few months, there’s been an emerging conversation on its consequences for school districts, which have said its logistics could spin them into crises as they already face budget deficits. In states where similar bills have passed, teachers are barred from striking.

Despite the heat around the bill, Elisabeth Shepard, spokeswoman for Gov. Tina Kotek, told WW on June 6 the governor plans to sign SB 916 if it reaches her desk, and reiterated that support at a June 9 press conference.

“She has a long history of standing with working people as they advocate for safer working conditions, livable wages and benefits, and the essential right to collective bargaining,” Shepard said June 6. “The decision to strike isn’t taken lightly, and the governor believes the bill will not create more strikes as opponents claim. She believes that Oregon workers cannot fully fight for a fair contract if doing so means jeopardizing their basic needs.”