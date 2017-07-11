The Oregon Rail Heritage Center's $5, 45-minute Saturday rides through Oaks Bottom completely flip the script, allowing you to board a train drawn by an old GMD-1 diesel locomotive, which travels from the Southeast industrial zone through Oaks Bottom before doubling back once it reaches Oaks Park. Whether you're in the car or seated on an open-air platform, you can watch hawks, mallards, woodpeckers and other birds in their natural environment in the wetlands of the Willamette, all while getting a fun train ride for the same price as an all-day MAX pass.