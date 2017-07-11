Kovar arrived at the base of "these beautiful southern white oak trees," he says. "There must have been 20 people from the age of 6 all the way up to these two ladies who were about 75 years old. And when these ladies put on ropes and got up 25 feet to the first branch, I remember looking at them in awe, thinking that these women have not climbed a tree in over 65 years. Those 75-year-old women, I don't even know their names, were two of the biggest teachers of my life."