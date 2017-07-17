We Visited Wakonda, A Place That Ken Kesey Invented for a Book, Which Exists Anyway

In case you haven't picked up on this by now, part of the fun of a Depoe Bay pub crawl is that you have to keep moving because the bars keep closing on you. The only place open after 10 pm—and so the dive that most deserves comparison to Wakonda's watering hole the Snag Saloon—is on the north end of town, and goes by several names. It used to be Wing Wa Restaurant. It's now identified as the Local Nook but also as the Sampan Lounge (330 N U.S. Highway 101, Depoe Bay)and anyway, it's the town's karaoke bar, with a thick songbook, bottles of Bud Light and all the local residents who want to belt songs until 2:30 am. If you are lucky, you will witness the arrival of a Depoe Bay cannabis-dispensary magnate making his entree around midnight in a two-piece suit patterned in neon-green marijuana leaves.