Gorge No More: Sites And Hiking Trails Damaged By The Eagle Creek Fire

Forever posting pics of the gorge because I am still in mourning. I know it will return to its natural beautiful self one day, and I know I'll still love it despite its bare trees and ash. Who knows, I may love it even more now knowing how quickly it can be gone. But my heart still hurts that my place of refuge and safety has been burned down. I will always love these waterfalls, these trees, these trails, these ferns. They have been my whole world for many years.

