Not Ready For a 40-Mile Hike? Try These Bite-Sized Chunks of the Timberline Trail

To See Gnarly Waterfalls begin at Ramona Falls Trailhead, just over an hour from Portland. Follow Trail #797 for about a mile. Cross the Sandy River with extreme caution. Keep following the Sandy toward Ramona Falls for about 2.5 miles and you'll come across the 120-foot waterfall, a cascade of crystal-clear water over a wall made of broken, hexagonal basalt. Or, if you find the leeward side of the mountain more enticing, go check out Wallalute Falls, a nearly 200-foot waterfall that, because of the Forest Service's new route over Eliot Creek, is a lot easier to see!