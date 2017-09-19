In 1980, at age 21, Kakes defected from socialism. He lived in Germany for six years and then moved to the States, where he bought a service truck that followed the pro ski tour. Every day pro skiers need their bindings checked, their skis waxed and sponsor patches sewn onto their clothing, which left a niche for the then-26-year-old Kakes. Following the pros brought him for the first time to Oregon, where he parked his truck near the summer academies that set up on the glacier at Timberline Lodge after the nation's other resorts shut down their lifts for the season.