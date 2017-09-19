These 11 Portland Shops Can Outfit You for Your Mount Hood Adventures

Everything at Evo looks as if it were meant to be seen through an Instagram filter. The Seattle company's Portland store has a zen layout, with white walls and light hardwood floors. In addition to bougie clothing from Prana and Patagonia, the Portland store stocks the likes of rainproof wedge booties, T-shirts that say things like "West Coast Wild Child," and the sleeping-bag version of a snuggie. But on the second floor, Evo has an impressive selection of snowboards, skateboards and skis. You can even get a board decorated with a photo of a cat sitting on the head of a wide-eyed pony if you're into that kind of thing.