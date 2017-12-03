Have some sick days you need to use or lose before the end of the year?
May we humbly suggest you start laying the groundwork on Monday? Start practicing your sniffle now, because Portland is due to get what may well be the last really nice days of the year, and possibly for the next four months.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are supposed to be gorgeous, with clear skies and relative warmth. Weather.com is predicting highs above 50 degrees, while the National Weather Service is projecting highs in the mid-40s.
Portland has had a warm fall so far, but also a plenty wet one.
May we suggest some hikes?
