After the bottleneck of vehicles in the parking lot, the trail itself provided a handful of points where lines formed, as hikers moved single-file over, under and through various hazards. The already treacherous path was blocked by fallen trees, rock slides and at one point a 15-foot-wide quick-moving stream, which hikers had positioned a log across. Most of these hazards were mere speed bumps, although one or two definitely had the potential for a misstep to send hikers down the steep hillside.