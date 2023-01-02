Some Lucky Portlanders Began Their Year Deep in a Fern Gully

Tryon Creek State Natural Area is a mere 15-minute drive from the city.

Tryon Creek (Blake Benard)

By Andi Prewitt and Blake Benard

If in the cold light of New Year’s Day the resolution to “spend more time in nature” seems easier said than done, Tryon Creek State Natural Area is, thankfully for Portlanders, a mere 15-minute drive from the city, making a stroll through the woods a more accessible goal.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department also gave would-be hikers a nudge to get outdoors by suspending fees at all of its sites and offering ranger-led tours at 20 locations on Jan. 1.

Plenty of families, excited dogs and even a couple of Star Wars characters flocked to Tryon on the first day of 2023 to enjoy the miles of muddy paths and beautiful scenery.

Image 1 of 10

Tryon Creek (Blake Benard)