Smith Rock State Park’s Pedestrian Bridge Has Reopened

After a nearly two-month closure, which included delays in construction, Smith Rock State Park finally boasts a new pedestrian bridge.

The span that leads people over the Crooked River to some of the park’s most popular hiking trails and climbing rocks was secured and reopened to the public this week. Oregon State Parks and Recreation had crews remove the crossing on Aug. 14, cutting off access to a large swath of the park at the end of peak tourist season in Central Oregon. (The agency encouraged visitors to use paths that weren’t affected by the closure.)

Built some 50 years ago, the old bridge was worn out and needed to be replaced. The new structure is a little larger at 8 feet wide, which will help accommodate not just visitors but emergency responders who are often summoned to the park for rescues—particularly climbing falls.

Construction was expected to last about six weeks, which meant the reopening was tentatively scheduled for the second-to-last week of September. However, when that date finally arrived, the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department didn’t send out a notice announcing the successful completion of the project. Instead, the public was informed that a wooden support beam was damaged while workers transported it into the canyon. That meant every other support that followed had to be brought down more slowly and cautiously toward the base of Smith Rock. In addition to that holdup, the beam that was banged up needed to be fixed or replaced.

“Thanks for everyone’s patience during this complex project. The contractor did an excellent job under very challenging conditions,” park manager Matt Davey stated in a press release. “Restoration work will continue near the footbridge over the next couple of weeks, so expect to see contractors continuing work in the area. Please be considerate when passing through.”

You can now make fall plans to visit Smith Rock State Park’s most sought-after features, including the 350-foot pillar known as Monkey Face and the switchbacking Misery Ridge Loop. And let’s face it, there should be fewer visitors around this time of year, anyway.