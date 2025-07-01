The Portland Area Offers Incredible Spots for Natural Swimming

Hunting for a picture-perfect swimming hole can make you feel like Indiana Jones searching for the Holy Grail. Ask people for their favorites, and they’ll often give you confusing and vague directions on how to get there and include stipulations that it’s not really designed for swimming (the Narrows is one semi-mythical spot I’ve never been able to pin down).

When you do find a place you love, even if you swear to never tell another soul, it can often seem as if scores of other seekers must have been secretly following you. And your quiet, pristine hangout starts to look like it’s hosting Coachella.

The great news is, the Pacific Northwest is blessed with a huge variety and number of options. We’ve highlighted a dozen of them here.

It’s a good rule of thumb that the harder it is to get from your car to the water, the more likely you are to have a peaceful experience. But even if you want a place where you can park and plunge, you can find wonderful places for a summer swim. And who knows? You might just meet someone who can tell you about the next great place.

Dougan Falls (Jake Nelson)

Dougan Falls

17361 Washougal River Road, Washougal, Wash.

dnr.wa.gov/yacolt#dougan

The Washougal River has some exceptional natural swimming holes, all less than an hour from Portland. Dougan Falls is one of the best of them, though it’s definitely not undiscovered. Despite the crowds (somewhat held in check by the requirement to purchase a Washington Discover Pass for parking), the deep pool at the base of the 19-foot falls makes a deliciously chilly spot to cool off on a hot summer day. Especially if you’re not bothered by the sight of reckless youth leaping from rocks.

Naked Falls (Jake Nelson)

Naked Falls

4232 Canyon Creek Road, Washougal, Wash.

nakedfalls.com

A couple of miles upstream from Dougan Falls, Naked Falls is not clothing optional, but it is a starkly beautiful setting with many flat, sun-baked rocks where you can spread your towel and enjoy easy access to the cool river. This part of the river cuts through private land, so a visit here requires a different parking pass, which makes this generally a less rowdy destination than Dougan. Ideally, buy your $13 pass ahead of time on the website, or purchase one at the Washougal River Mercantile (4232 Canyon Creek Road). Camping is also available to enjoy the serene setting after dark; make a reservation at HipCamp (search for Naked Falls).

Moulton Falls

27781 NE Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt, Wash.

clark.wa.gov/public-works/moulton-falls-regional-park

At nearly 400 acres, this rugged and heavily forested park, situated at the confluence of the East Fork of the Lewis River and Big Tree Creek, offers swimming alongside two waterfalls and under an arch bridge (too dangerous for jumping). River currents and temperatures can vary dramatically with the seasons, so caution and flotation devices are encouraged. There are some excellent hikes in the park as well. Try the 1-mile loop from Moulton Falls to Yacolt Falls, a 35-foot waterfall along Big Tree Creek.

Cottonwood Beach at Captain William Clark Park

3333 Index St., Washougal, Wash.

clark.wa.gov/public-works/captain-william-clark-regional-park-cottonwood-beach

As one of the most reliable swimming spots within 30 minutes of downtown Portland (there’s plenty of parking), Cottonwood Beach is often crowded. But the sandy beach is long and wide, so walking east you can usually find a quiet spot and even some shade. The Columbia’s sandy bottom makes for pleasant wading into the cool waters, but beware of swift currents and a sharp drop-off.

Jones Creek Day Use Area

From Highway 6 between mileposts 22 and 23, turn north on North Fork Road and follow the signs to Jones Creek Campground.

oregon.gov/odf/recreation/guides/tillamook-state-forest-recreation-guide.pdf

If you’re heading to the coast and the rough and frigid waters of the Pacific Ocean don’t appeal for swimming, consider the warmer and safer Wilson River, located just before the ocean beaches near Tillamook. You can discover many river access points near the Tillamook Forest Center (45500 OR-6, Tillamook, tillamookforestcenter.org); some of the best are found near this day-use area. The free forest center has a climbable fire lookout tower, exhibits on the history of Oregon’s forests, and a 250-foot suspension bridge over the river.

Floating the Sandy River. (Fontaine Rittelmann)

Glenn Otto Community Park

1102 E Columbia River Highway, Troutdale

troutdaleoregon.gov/publicworks/page/glenn-otto-community-park

One of many fine places for a dip in the Sandy River, Glenn Otto gets bonus points for having lifeguards and flotation equipment to borrow—especially useful if you want to float down the river a bit and walk back up. On a Friday or Saturday afternoon, this park is jam packed. Seek out a quieter spot downstream from the main access points or try to sneak in a visit on a weekday morning. Be mindful of the swift currents and undercut rocks. Extra bonus points for its close proximity to the crave-worthy Sugarpine Drive-In (sugarpinedrivein.com).

Punchbowl Falls (NashCO Photography, Christine Dong)

Punchbowl Falls

Hood River

oregonhikers.org/field_guide/Punchbowl_Falls_Park_Hike

Often confused for its similarly named cousin along Eagle Creek, this is the waterfall that wasn’t burned to a crisp by teenagers with fireworks. Getting here requires a long-ish drive south from Hood River, first on Dee Highway, then on a timber service road. The falls themselves are surrounded by a basalt amphitheater that recalls Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway (and a wooden ladder climbing the canyon walls that looks ripped from the gnarlier pages of Tolkien), but just downstream lies the confluence of the East and West Forks of the Hood River, with a lovely, pebbled beach.

Hood River Waterfront (Jake Nelson)

Hood River Waterfront Park

650 Portway Ave., Hood River

portofhoodriver.com/waterfront

Once you make the drive, it’s no effort at all to get to this waterfront beach near the center of Hood River. It’s situated across the street from a variety of eateries and is decked out with play equipment, a rock climbing structure, and picnic tables typically filled with families. This isn’t a quiet hangout, but when you’re looking for an easily accessible place for a summer swim—with local microbrews and ice cream within walking distance—this should be on your list.

Mosier Creek Falls

208 Washington St., Mosier

cityofmosier.com/things-to-do-in-mosier/swimming-and-water-sports-in-mosier/#swimming-hole

This beloved local spot is only about a half-mile from the parking lot for the Mosier Plateau Trailhead just east of Hood River. Wear shoes you can scramble in; you’ll need to make your way down rocks to get to the swimming hole at Mosier Creek Falls, located between two plunges of water. And be prepared to climb your way back up.

Lewisville Park (Jake Nelson)

Lewisville Park

26411 NE Lewisville Highway, Battle Ground, Wash.

clark.wa.gov/public-works/lewisville-regional-park

This expansive 159-acre park along the Lewis River has something for everyone. There are wide grassy fields, picnic areas, barbecue shelters, and playgrounds. A range of swimming holes and access means you can get in the water if you want to splash at the shore or float in the currents.

Secret Beach (Jake Nelson)

Secret Beach at Dodge Park

11021 SE Lusted Road, Sandy

portland.gov/water/visit-dodge-park

You can enjoy a day on the shores and in the shallows of the Sandy River at Dodge Park just 20 miles from Portland. But for a potentially more adventurous experience, make your way to the park’s Secret Beach. Park at Dodge, walk back over the bridge on Southeast Lusted Road, and take the well-marked path on your right, heading east along the river. From there, walk for about 20 minutes, following the river before climbing up the hill and then down to a lovely beach that feels much farther away. You need to carry in anything you want for a day at the beach, so it could be a quieter setting for a summer swim. The river here is backed by a tall cliff and dotted with small islands, so it’s a fun place to float down a bit and then walk back up. But be wary; currents can be swift.

Tenino Quarry Pool

319 Park Ave. W, at Tenino City Park, Tenino, Wash.

cityoftenino.us/parks-recreation/page/quarry-swimming-pool

If you’re driving north on Interstate 5 on a hot summer’s day, build in extra time to visit this unusual and family-friendly swimming area. Originally a working sandstone quarry in the late 1800s, the story goes that quarrymen inadvertently struck a spring that filled the pit with water, leading them to abandon their equipment as they swam for their lives.

How deep? No one seems to know exactly, though 65 feet is a recent estimate. Everyone under 18 must take a swim test to be allowed in the deep pool, which has two diving boards and a waterfall and is ideal for confident swimmers. More cautious swimmers can cool off in a wading pool and splash pad.

