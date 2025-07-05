Watch the Video Lake Oswegans Don’t Want You to See

If you’re seeking a novel summer swim, look no further than Oswego Lake, Oregon’s most notorious once-private, now-public body of water.

Though the lake spans 405 acres, the steps of Lower Millennium Park mark the only spot where the public may launch a vessel. That park was closed on July 4, but opened again for eight hours today.

City manager Martha Bennett amended the closure order after the threat of legal action by Portland lawyer Mark Kramer, who argued in a June 27 letter that “the rights and privileges of the privileged who have property along the lake or have easements should not take precedence over the right of the public to access the lake.” The park with public access is open until 8 pm today, then closed Sunday until 8 pm, as the lake hosts an annual water skiing race.

But how do you make the most of lake access when the park is open? That’s the subject of this video.