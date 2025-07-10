Whatever Your Preferences and Predilections, Romance Books Make the Hottest Summer Reads

Romance fans can come out from under the sheets. With writers like Sarah J. Mass, Emily Henry and Colleen Hoover taking over the bestselling fiction authors list, romance has blossomed into the hottest category in words. It’s no surprise that Portland is in the center of this trend, with a fully romance-focused book store opening a brick-and-mortar location last October. Grand Gesture Books is all about love—and has a sweet pink wall to show it.

This is a major shift from Harlequin bodice-ripper days when teenagers passed around Sidney Sheldon and Danielle Steele as part experimentation to-do lists and part aspirational escapism. No longer looked at as ditzy chick lit or softcore with words, romance is now the top-selling fiction genre—jumping from 18 million print copies sold in 2020 to more than 39 million in 2023, according to Circana BookScan.

It’s logical that we’re looking for happy endings these days, especially in summer when long days and steamy nights make a perfect backdrop for encounters, fantasies or distraction—of the literary kind, of course.

We fully endorse reading classics like A Room With a View, Pride and Prejudice and Jane Eyre, but the category has now expanded into the most modern sensibilities. No matter what kind of love, sex or intimacy you’re looking for, you can always find a book that reflects your own private imaginings. While you may never be swept off your feet by a knight in shining armor—and really, who wants to cuddle up with a chestful of metal—romance books can help all readers remember that love is the answer.

Steph Barros was recently hired by Broadway Books specifically to focus on this category. “Romance to me has always been a form of escape,” Barros says. “Some may say it’s too predictable with all the happy endings, but I think that’s exactly what we need right now. We live in a world where life is so fragile and, frankly, unpredictable. So, to many readers, romance books have become valuable, safe spaces, a way for us to breathe and exist in worlds where love always wins.”

While Barros is thrilled with the genre’s current popularity, she thinks there’s still more work to be done. “We need more books written by and about those of us in marginalized communities—I think younger me would’ve benefited so much by seeing someone like her represented in her favorite genre, as will current and future generations.”

We asked several local booksellers for suggestions to get you going, whether you’re an aficionado or a newbie to this trend.

Katherine Morgan, owner of Portland’s destination-worthy Grand Gesture Books (814 SW 10th Ave.) has several suggestions for hot summer reads. She says her dream for summer is sitting on a beach and escaping into a sweet tale of people flirting.

The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

A great gateway to start the romance books journey. This book, Morgan says, “is a long way from your mother’s bodice rippers…not that there’s anything wrong with bodice rippers.”

Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen

Morgan appreciates the representation in this tale of loving loudly as a plus-sized black woman. She also says this one tunes into all-too-common dating app drama.

Only for the Week by Natasha Bishop

If you’re someone whose romantic dream involves being told, “Don’t worry about this. I got you,” this is the book for you. It’s also got serious vacation vibes.

The Unlikely Pursuit of Mary Bennet by Lindz McLeod

The sapphic historical romance you’ve been waiting for.

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo

More Southern Gothic fantasy than romance, Morgan says this is the other kind of book they like to stock at Grand Gesture. One that grabs your entire heart with love, blood, lust, and longing on every page.

Nic Honey, owner of the delightful, queer-focused Honeyed Words (2504 NE Sandy Blvd.), recommends these beach- or pool- or bedside reads.

My Best Friend’s Honeymoon by Meryl Wilsner

A former Portland resident, Wilsner writes romance for people who love women. This spin on the Julia Roberts’ rom-com features a nonbinary best friend looking for the relationship they’ve always dreamed of.

Canto Contigo by Jonny Garza Villa

Imagine Glee as an authentic mariachi competition in a rivals-to-romance YA story and you’ve got this sweet tale of Mexican culture and forging your own path. “Big emotions, very fun,” Honey says.

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

Incredible food, lavish European travel, and a sex contest between gorgeous bi exes. What more could you want? Honey calls it this summer’s “must-read.”

Mimosa by Archie Bongiovanni

The author of The Quick and Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns heats up your summer reading with a gorgeous graphic novel chockablock with all sorts of glorious queer drama.

Ali Shaw, owner of Bold Books and Coffee (1755 SW Jefferson St.) has these suggestions for your summer reading pleasure.

Sexy Life, Hello by Michelle Kircherer

This debut novella by a local author (and WW contributor) explores what can possibly go wrong (and right!) when you become a “sexter” for a porn star.

The Little Library, Potential Energy and Brute by Kim Fielding

This local author has a vast and diverse catalog of male-centered romances with locations ranging from charming small towns, smuggler spaceships, and a steampunk fantasy prison.

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

Bestselling McQuiston is on many lists of summer rom-com faves, but Shaw highlighted this one, her debut YA selection about the messy business of teen crushes and related drama.

Bry Hoeg, general manager of the original Powell’s City of Books (1005 W Burnside St.), and Lauren McGraw, an inventory lead at Powell’s, shared these picks.

Storybook Ending by Moira Macdonald

A sweet, romantic book about mistaken identity. A woman leaves a note in a book hoping the cute bookstore employee finds it. She starts an anonymous correspondence, but the cute bookstore employee is otherwise distracted, and maybe that’s not who is writing her back?

The Villain Edit by Laurie DeVore

Perfect for fans of Bachelor Nation, this novel features a main character competing on a reality show who realizes she’s being set up as the villain. A fun summer read. Publishes July 15.

Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage

Viva la cowboy romance! A fun and sexy read, part of a series of four books. Once you read this one, you’ll want the other three!

The Love Haters by Katherine Center

A woman heads to Key West on an assignment that has her following a Coast Guard rescue swimmer. A perfect beach read.

Steph Barros of Broadway Books (1714 NE Broadway) calls out her top summer romance reads for 2025.

Slipstream by Madge Maril

With action in several European cities, Barros calls Slipstream “a fun, creative twist on the celeb x normie trope!” For anyone interested in the dangers and thrills of Formula 1 racing, this is the slow-burn romance for you.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

A perfect starter romance. Writers will enjoy the plot about rival scribes who dare each other to write in each others’ genres in the sleepy fictional Michigan lakeside town of “North Bear Shores.”

Spark of the Everflame by Penn Cole

Barros calls this romantasy’s world-building “cozy yet complex, and easygoing enough to dive right in.” This is the first book of a planned four-part series (the third installment was recently released), and Everflame ends on a cliffhanger that will immediately send you in search of book No. 2.

Love Is a War Song by Danica Nava

Releasing on July 22, this is a cowboy romance about a Muscogee pop star who escapes to her estranged grandmother’s ranch following a photo shoot scandal. At the ranch she meets a surly cowboy and strikes an unlikely truce. Nava, a Chickasaw author, has written what will be one of summer’s hottest reads.

