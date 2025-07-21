Even in the Summer Months, Hot Water Soaking Is Good for the Mind, Body, and Spirit

Getting hot is hot. Have you heard that Finland’s plentiful saunas are what makes it the happiest nation on earth?

Proponents claim that hot water soaks can do everything from soothe aches and pains, lead to better sleep, improve circulation, increase metabolism, ease chronic inflammation, lift depression, and boost mental clarity.

While humans have enjoyed soaking in hot waters long before there were pipes, there’s probably never been a better time to be a fan of hot water.

Especially if you combine the heating up with cooling down. Many spots now give visitors the opportunity to brave a cold plunge moments after a steamy soak. Supporters call it tingly and invigorating. The drastic contrast in body temperature is sure to wake you out of any summer doldrums. Will hot springs (with or without an icy splash) cure what ails you? We can’t guarantee that, but it’s certainly fun to try. (If you’re just looking to take a cool dip, see “Swim Wild,” page 33.)

Prices for the places below range dramatically (as does availability), from free to $100 for three hours. Check websites and social media before you go.

Cascada Thermal Springs

1150 NE Alberta St., cascada.me

If you want to give yourself something truly memorable this summer, you won’t be disappointed with the Sanctuary in the brand-new Cascada Hotel. Whether you stay overnight in one of 100 stunning hotel rooms or visit for an afternoon or evening, this will be an experience unlike anything else in Portland.

A project of SolTerra PDX, a real estate development company focused on bespoke sustainable development, Cascada soft-opened in March. Designed with an intense commitment to the health and well-being of its patrons, staff, and community, the building has a phenomenal array of environmentally smart components. The project grew out of an exploration of wellness and what is sustainable for human beings as well as buildings.

The cleverly designed rooms seem almost Space Age, making the contrast with the funky Alberta neighborhood that much more interesting.

But to focus on the restorative opportunity, you’ll descend to the lower level to visit the Sanctuary. Here you’ll find a moodily lit thermal experience with four distinct pools, a dry sauna, a moist steam room, and treatment rooms. You move in silence from hot to body temperature waters, brave a cold plunge, and soak up benefits in a mineral pool. There’s also a sauna, a steam room, and an ice cave where you are encouraged to rub fresh ice over your skin as an exfoliator.

One level up you find the Conservatory, a more social, atrium-style space. Here you can recline on comfortable lounge chairs and chat quietly between taking languid strokes across the beautiful swimming pool. A brand-new addition to the spa means you can now take your robed self to an outdoor patio space with a soaking tub, sauna, and cold shower.

Tenzen Springs

932 Berge Road, Stevenson, Wash.

tenzensprings.com

Perched on a bluff just outside the sweet town of Stevenson, this peaceful resort features six minimalistic cabins, each piped with geothermal spring water and impressive views of the Silver Star Scenic Area, Wind Mountain, and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

The sleek and cozy cabins designed for one or two guests feature private decks with outdoor showers and covered, open-air infinity tubs (there’s no drain, they just overflow). The water comes from a spring 3,000 feet below Wind River, heated by fire from deep in the earth.

Snow Peak Campfield

5411 Sandridge Road

Long Beach, Wash.

snowpeakcampfield.com

Listed by Time magazine in 2024 as one of the world’s 100 greatest places, this retreat on the peaceful Long Beach Peninsula offers a respite from urban life. Part of the Snow Peak outdoor company, this project blends Japanese aesthetics with Northwest sensibilities. The Ofuro Spa can be visited with a day pass or by renting one of the Campfield’s campsites (bring your own tent) or fully outfitted tent suites or a micro cabin. Visitors can move between a hot pool, the hinoki cypress sauna, and a refreshing cold plunge.

Check for special events all summer including live music, group cold plunge experiences, yoga classes, and forest bathing.

Indoor soaking tub, Snow Peak Campfield (Courtesy of Snow Peak)

Kah-Nee-Ta

6811 Highway 8, Warm Springs

kahneeta.com

For over 50 years, generations of Portlanders have made the trek over the mountain to Kah-Nee-Ta to experience the spectacular scenery, the Indigenous culture, and the legendary hot springs, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The resort closed in 2018 due to economic hardship, but reopened last year with new attractions and amenities.

Kah-Nee-Ta now offers four outdoor pools at different temperatures: warm (100 degrees), hot (105 degrees), very hot (110 degrees), and cold (a bracing 40 to 50 degrees). The water contains 32 naturally occurring minerals, and is heated by geothermal energy deep underground. After soaking in the water, go explore the resort’s incredible high desert setting. River tubing, horseback riding, hiking, fly-fishing, and pickleball are just a few of the activities on offer. The resort has many options for overnight lodging and highlights the rich culture of the tribes who have lived here for thousands of years.

Overleaf Lodge and Spa

280 Overleaf Lodge Lane, Yachats

overleaflodge.com/spa

With an incredible location on the rocky shores of Yachats, the Overleaf Spa offers day passes if you’re not a guest at the nearby Fireside Motel, the Overleaf Lodge, or cottage rentals. In the spa, a pair of indoor hot soaking tubs on the lodge’s third floor command an outstanding view of the endlessly fascinating Pacific Ocean. Visitors can further relax in the sauna and steam rooms. If you want a more private experience, book one of the Overleaf Lodge’s Restless Waters rooms; they have oversized in-room tubs with truly spectacular views.

Breitenbush Hot Springs

Detroit

Check breitenbush.com for road closures and up-to-date directions.

Breitenbush has been shaped by fire and ice—volcanoes and glaciers have left their marks on this land. Soak in one of three natural pools lined with rocks worn smooth by the constant churn of water, or take an icy dip in a river fed by snowmelt from the Cascade Mountains.

The Steam Sauna is a cedar cabin perched above a capped geyser with steam rising through slots in the floor. Admire the labyrinth, modeled after the famous Chartres Cathedral in France.

The historic lodge, built in the 1920s, offers a gift shop, guest services, massage, and accommodations. One thing it doesn’t offer: internet or cell service. Unplug yourself from your screens and soak up the goodness.

This remote forest sanctuary of 154 acres has been threatened by wildfires in recent years, and many of its trails are still inaccessible. But the heart of the resort is open if you’re looking for renewal, relaxation, and clothing-optional soaking. Visit for the day or overnight (it hosts numerous workshops and special events throughout the year).

Bagby Hot Springs

Accessible by trail, starting from the Bagby Trailhead parking area off Forest Road 70 in Mt. Hood National Forest.

fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/recreation/bagby-hot-springs

Going to Bagby is like stepping into a secret world. Open 24 hours, these natural hot springs are located near a secluded tributary of the Clackamas River 40 miles southeast of Estacada. But Bagby’s secrets aren’t handed to you on a silver tray—you have to seek them out. For starters, you have to hike a 1.4-mile trail to get there.

Bagby offers three bathhouses and numerous tubs, some hewn from giant cedars, all built by volunteers. With its strong counterculture vibe and its remote, backcountry location, Bagby sadly fell into disrepair in recent years, but it’s making a comeback, thanks to a new operator, Bagby Preservation, which is working hard to restore this unique site to its natural splendor.

Bagby Hot Springs (Jake Nelson)

Carson Hot Springs

372 St. Martin’s Springs Road, Carson, Wash.

carsonresort.com

This rustic resort offers an authentic bathhouse experience. Mineral water from the hot springs is piped straight into clawfoot tubs where you can relax and luxuriate solo, and a pool where you can relax with friends. The hotel dates to 1901 and the bathhouse was built in the 1930s. Carson offers many other amenities, including a spa, golf, the Elk Ridge Restaurant, and cabins.

Bonneville Hot Springs Resort & Spa

1252 E Cascade Drive, North Bonneville, Wash.

bonnevilleresorts.com

Geothermal mineral springs have drawn visitors to this spot, about 45 minutes from Portland, for at least 10,000 years. After being closed for nearly a decade, Bonneville Hot Springs reopened to the public as a hotel and day spa earlier this year. New owners Fusion Lodging have spruced up the rooms and pool, and promise that more improvements are underway.

Alvord Hot Springs

36095 E Steens Road, Princeton

alvordhotsprings.com

Bad news first: This place is nearly as far away from Portland as San Francisco. But the good news is, if you brave the seven-hour drive to the state’s southeastern corner, you’ll be rewarded with one of the most incredible and timeless experiences Oregon has to offer. Under a vast and, at night, star-speckled sky near the base of Steens Mountain, and not much else, you can soak in tubs fed by hot water coming out of the ground at 170 degrees. Guests staying at the bunkhouses or campsites can enjoy the waters at any time, and day-use passes are available.

ExplOregon_Southestern-Oregon_Alvord-Hot-Springs_Adam-Sawyer (Adam Sawyer)

