Forecast Calls for Possible Christmas Eve Windstorm

A low-pressure system moving along the Oregon Coast is expected to bring high winds to the Portland area Dec. 24. Right now, meterologists say there is too much uncertainty in the models to forecast whether winds will be strong enough to ruin Christmas, but they’re urging the public to travel carefully and be prepared.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Wednesday suggests the system could bring wind gusts up to 38 miles per hour, but there are models suggesting winds of up to 60 to 80 mph, particularly at higher elevations.

“There is quite a bit of uncertainty as to the timing, strength and location that could be impacted with this system on Wednesday,” NWS Portland meteorologist David Bishop tells WW.

Bishop recommends securing outdoor décor, noting in particular that large, inflatable holiday decorations can easily get picked up by a strong wind and blown a few doors down.

Holiday travelers should also take particular care while driving, particularly over bridges when wind conditions can be amplified, especially for larger vehicles like RVs, vans and trucks. While Bishop notes that the National Weather Service does not specifically forecast for aviation effects, he says those planning to travel by air should stay abreast of flight times and cancellations.

High winds can also take down trees and power lines, and Portlanders should prepare for possible power outages, Bishop says.

Portland General Electric also issued a press release Monday recommending customers create a power outage kit that includes a flashlight or headlamps; a battery-powered or hand-crank radio; a car charger for your cellphone, laptop or tablet; a 72-hour supply of ready-to-eat food and water; any required medications; extra blankets; and bottled water for the people and animals in your household.

“As always, the best day to prepare was yesterday and the second-best day is today,” Bishop says. “Secure those decorations, start charging your phones, make sure there’s fuel in your vehicle.”

While the immediate forecast doesn’t call for “winter weather”—that is, snow and ice—now is as good a time as any, Bishop adds, to make sure your vehicle is ready to travel in all kinds of weather.