Mt. Hood Meadows’ Winter Sports Season Starts Dec. 23

Mt. Hood Meadows will do more than dream of a white Christmas.

Starting Dec. 23, snow sports season will begin on three of Mt. Hood Meadows’ 12 lifts, with a potential fourth opening if conditions improve (day passes are sold out until Dec. 26). Since the season is off to a delayed start, with only 10 days separating it from its record-longest delayed opening, Mt. Hood Meadows is working with riders to make things right.

While night riders can’t take to the slopes just yet, those ticketholders will be allowed to play from 1 to 4 pm until conditions improve. Meanwhile, anyone who purchased passes at a higher price ahead of the belated season will receive a credit back.

“A huge thank you to our team members who have been putting in the work to get us open!” reads a statement from Mt. Hood Meadows. “We are excited to get open for the season and will keep everyone updated as we open more terrain.”

The Ballroom Carpet, Buttercup, and Easy Rider lifts will be open, while Mt. Hood Meadows’ statement projects the Daisy lift could open if weather conditions improve (it’s unlikely there will be enough snow in time for the other eight lifts to open for the season’s start). Though warmer than normal weather conditions have been a major factor in Mt. Hood Meadows’ seasonal late start, it’s not the only factor currently affecting the mountainous region. A landslide on Highway 35 caused by the recent atmospheric rivers has not yet been fully cleared and could impact travel to Mount Hood and Mount Bachelor.