Portland Japanese Garden Offers Free Admission Following Border Patrol Shooting

Portland Japanese Garden is offering free moments of zen for locals processing Thursday’s shooting by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Southeast Portland.

The garden offered free admission from 1:30 to 3:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 9, and announced that the offer would be repeated for the same hours on Saturday until capacity is reached.

“Portland Japanese Garden strongly believes that through nature, culture, and the arts, one can cultivate inner peace that can then ripple to others,” reads a Thursday-morning Instagram post announcing free admission both afternoons “in light of the recent events unfolding in our city.”

A Border Patrol agent shot two people shortly after 2 pm Jan. 8 near an Adventist Health Portland building in the Hazelwood neighborhood. The state attorney general’s office has since opened an investigation into the incident.

“Whether it’s roaming our winding paths, hearing the soothing sounds of babbling water, taking in our inspiring art exhibition, or simply being in the Garden, we hope that you’ll join us and find comfort and solace here,” reads PJG’s statement.

SEE IT: Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., 503-223-1321, japanesegarden.org. 1:30–3:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 10. Free.