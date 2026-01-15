Ore-Ida to Launch Limited-Edition French Fry Skis

As every novice skier knows, there are two ski positions to master: the “pizza” and the “french fry.” Pizza position is a wedge, or snow-plow, for when the skier intends to slow down, and the french fry is the more advanced parallel position for building speed.

It turns out that Ore-Ida potatoes are ready to graduate to french fry.

The frozen food brand—founded in 1952 in Ontario (on the Oregon-Idaho border, get it?)—is launching a line of limited-edition french fry skis inspired by the company’s signature crinkle-cut french fries. (The Ore-Ida brand is now owned by Kraft Heinz.)

“French fry skis are a fun, unexpected way to take our golden, crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside fries from the frozen aisle to the frozen slopes and celebrate a moment every skier remembers,” said Claire Lukaszewski, Ore-Ida’s senior brand manager, in a press release.

The skis—with golden fries printed against a ketchup-red backdrop—will be created in collaboration with Fischer Sports and available in five sizes. They will be available for $250 a pair starting Feb. 1 on Amazon.com and at select in-person retailers.

Portland’s got one local place to snag a pair: Mountain Shop (1205 NE 33rd Ave., 503-288-6768, mountainshop.net), which anticipates getting the full-size run in stock in February, from 142–182 cm, but is also happy to place special orders.

Farther away, Ore-Ida will be popping up at X Games 2026 at Aspen Snowmass resort in Colorado the weekend of Jan. 23–25 to do demos of the french fry skis and, of course, eat some hot crinkle-cut Ore-Ida fries during après ski.