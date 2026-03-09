Leach Botanical Garden Fundraises Enough to Stay Open Through June 30

Leach Botanical Garden has earned enough money in its emergency fundraising campaign to stay open through June 30, according to Leach Garden Friends, the nonprofit that has operated the East Portland oasis for more than 40 years.

On Feb. 5, the garden announced layoffs and reduced hours amidst a fundraising campaign. Later in the month, the garden laid off 9 staffers, about half of its work force, and reduced the hours for many of the remaining employees, according to development director Jenn Woodward. Horticulture services were pruned down to basic maintenance only and operating hours were cut to four days a week.

Since then, the garden has received more than 1,250 contributions, totaling $274,615, which includes one-time donations, monthly recurring donations and memberships. In February, staff welcomed 3,000 visitors, a 346% increase from February 2025. New volunteers have shown up to work in the garden.

The budget crisis is the result, in part, of the end of a three-year, $350,000 “pass-through” from the City of Portland to support general operations at the garden that started in 2022. The city gave the garden an additional $100,000 in the 2025-26 budget.

Leach Garden Friends’ goal is to fundraise $5,000 per month in recurring donations. The nonprofit is about halfway to that goal.

“Now that we know we can stay open through the next few months, and while we craft plans to let us stay open through next year, we hope you’ll partake in the gift of hope that comes when spring calls forth the plants from their slumbers so we can celebrate the joy of color and fragrance, beauty and light. You made this happen. You bought us time. Come visit the plants at this very special botanical garden. Pick a spot and linger. Find your peace and experience the spring renewal with our profound gratitude, love and appreciation,” said interim executive director Eric Vines in a press release.