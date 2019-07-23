(430 Highway 101 N, yachatscannabisco.com) is located in one of the best little towns on the coast, in a building owned by the same gent who runs Yachats Brewery and Farm Store. That perennially popular destination is as synonymous with fantastic beer and food as Yachats Cannabis is sure to become with prime dank after opening earlier this year. Run by the same husband-and-wife team who own Dankside Farms in Alsea a little farther inland, you know you're going to find flower here as fresh as the sea breezes.