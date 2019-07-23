The Oregon Coast is ethereal, rugged and forever entwined with The Goonies. It's also one of the best places in the state to get high.
Between the quality dispensaries, potent weed and incredible landscape, it's no wonder everyone from longtime locals to transplants to weekend visitors are taking to the sea, and blazing along the trail.
If you're hitting up the People's Coast anywhere from Astoria to Brookings, here are the top tips for smoking, toking and trekking one of America's most iconic stretches of waterfront.
1. Oregon Coast Cannabis
(868 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, orcoastcannabis.com), the aptly named dispensary serving Manzanita, is the perfect place to stock up. There's a lovely fire pit outside and a delightful selection inside. Just remember that if you are staying in, say, one of the yurts at Nehalem Bay State Park, it's best to pick up some edibles—like Carefree Caramels with Fine Water Hash—so you can partake on the down low.
2. Yachats Cannabis Company
(430 Highway 101 N, yachatscannabisco.com) is located in one of the best little towns on the coast, in a building owned by the same gent who runs Yachats Brewery and Farm Store. That perennially popular destination is as synonymous with fantastic beer and food as Yachats Cannabis is sure to become with prime dank after opening earlier this year. Run by the same husband-and-wife team who own Dankside Farms in Alsea a little farther inland, you know you're going to find flower here as fresh as the sea breezes.
3. Dock 420
(475 Silverside Place, Hammond, 503-994-3020) is a homey bud-and-breakfast where you can soak up the scenery and the hot tub, sauna and gardens. This Cape Cod-style beach home also has high-thread-count sheets, a pet-friendly atmosphere, and welcoming hosts. Pick up some green in nearby Astoria and you'll be set.
4. Green State Wearables
(1500 SE East Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City, greenstatewear.com) is a Lincoln City apparel company that celebrates "a green state of mind" with T-shirts, stickers and other goodies that will let everyone know who the green sheep in your family is. Its cute tee featuring an octopus swimming in a bong will be just the right fashion statement for photos snapped on the beach at Roads End State Recreation Site.
5. High Tide Wellness
(15957 Highway 101 S, Suite 4, Brookings, hightidewellnesscenterllc.com) is a dispensary about as far south in Oregon as you can go before you wind up in the cannabis kingdom of Northern California. This is your last chance for Oregon bud, so snag some apropos Sunset Sherbet or Blue Dream for a mellow hotbox sesh as you watch the sun sink into the ocean.
