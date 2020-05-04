Perhaps one of the hardest-hit industries of this time has been the fitness industry. In sad news for those dedicated to their daily gains, gyms quickly became breeding grounds for the virus and were some of the first businesses shut down. For those with coaching or personal training experience, 2 Brothers Moving & Delivery is looking for a part-time strength coach to improve the endurance and athleticism of its employees. For the time being, the new hire will have to follow and develop coronavirus safe practices in the gym area—but will also have the opportunity to join the companywide kickball team.