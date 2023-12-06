Make It a Date

Are you looking to elevate your date nights? Look no further! We’ve curated a list of enchanting local businesses ready to turn your evenings into unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re a longtime couple or planning a first date, we’ve got something special for everyone below.

Tap into Romance at Double Mountain Brewery!

Double Mountain has got you covered for weekday Holiday date night! Enjoy Trivia every Monday night at 7 pm or partake in tunes of live music at 6 pm on Wednesdays in the cozy ambiance of our Overlook Taproom. Let the Woodstock Taproom serenade you on Thursdays with live music at 6 pm. These events, paired with their diverse selection of beers and ciders, and delectable specialty desserts, create the perfect backdrop for an intimate date night with your special someone.

HOW MUCH: Trivia and Music are free!

WHERE: 1700 N Killingsworth St & 4336 SE Woodstock Blvd

WEBSITE: www.doublemountainbrewery.com

Escape Together: Date Night at Laurelhurst Theater

What could be more iconic than a date night at the movies? Laurelhurst Theater’s newly renovated screen rooms offer the perfect setting to cozy up with your date, and immerse yourselves in the magic of cinema. Plush seating, and the aroma of fresh popcorn and pizza will whisk you and your special someone away. Grab a popcorn and beer combo for just $9 and make it a night to remember by stopping by the Photobooth in the lobby!

WHERE: 2735 E Burnside St

WEBSITE: laurelhursttheater.com

A Night You Will Always “Tweasure”

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics! Journey with a loved one back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.

WHERE: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway

HOW MUCH: $40.00

WEBSITE: portland5.com

Enjoy Tea Together

Cozy up by the fire and enjoy some tea with your loved one. Whether it’s a teapot of warm Gingerbread Chai with oat milk or selecting different teas to share, it’ll be a relaxing and enjoyable experience. At Portal Tea, every tea is made from scratch, just the way you like it!

WHERE: 7983 SE 13th Ave & 734 NW 23rd Ave B

HOW MUCH: $5+

WEBSITE: portaltea.co

Old-School Moviegoing Experience with Hollywood Theater

Hollywood Theatre cares about the moviegoing experience almost as much as the movies themselves! Go see intriguing independent new releases for grownups and your favorite films from every era with respectful audiences made up of movie lovers like you, in an old-school movie palace atmosphere!

No two nights at Hollywood are the same, so they are sure to have something in store for your next great date night. Plus, it’s home to the best popcorn in town!

WHERE: 4122 NE Sandy Blvd

HOW MUCH: Starts at $10

WEBSITE: hollywoodtheatre.org

Escape to A Riverside Retreat or Elevated Dinner

Get out of the house for the night and reconnect at The Independence Hotel’s beautiful river front restaurant, Territory! Enjoy 5% off their standard room rate and a $100 toward dinner and drinks at Territory for one night. Be sure to book 72 hours in advance!

WHERE: The Independence Hotel, 201 Osprey Ln, Independence

HOW MUCH: From $269

WEBSITE: theindependencehotel.com