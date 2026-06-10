BARS

The EastBurn has closed after 18 years

The two-story bar was known for its Monday comedy nights, basement games and its discontinued Birthday Power Hours.

By Rachel Saslow
eastburn

The two-floor Portland bar scene staple EastBurn has abruptly closed after 18 years at 1800 E. Burnside St.

“Unfortunately, at this time the EastBurn is closed for business,” says the bar’s outgoing voicemail message. Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons for the closure.

Over the years, EastBurn was known for its longstanding Monday comedy nights, brunch, trivia nights, karaoke and open mics. It had a hidden level downstairs called the Tap Room with a full bar, fish tank, Skee-Ball and Pac-Man. The covered outdoor patio had porch swings and tabletop fireplaces.

About a decade ago, EastBurn hosted Birthday Power Hours, a promotion that made WW’s 2017 Best of Portland issue. The deal: Bottomless draft beer and/or house wine for you and nine of your friends for 60 minutes on your birthday. To the surprise of no one, this did not end well. Birthday Power Hour was discontinued at EastBurn in early 2018 “after incidents of patrons being disrespectful to bar managers.”

The bar was also the site of WW’s favorite police tweet of 2016: “Police enrt to East Burn Bar. Male reportedly stole a brisket out of the smoker and is sitting next door eating it.”

Rachel Saslow

Rachel Saslow

Rachel Saslow is an arts and culture reporter. Before joining WW, she wrote the Arts Beat column for The Washington Post. She is always down for karaoke night.

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