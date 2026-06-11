Portland Book Festival Expands to a Week of Events for 2026

The cool thing about books is that they write them about everything. Few know this better than Literary Arts, the local nonprofit behind the annual Portland Book Festival, which announced today it’s expanding the famously bustling one-day festival into a week of events throughout the city in 2026, running Nov. 2–8.

Specifics are slim for the moment, but a list of new partners hints at what to expect. Local music presenters include the chamber music collective 45th Parallel Universe, the Oregon Symphony, and All Classical Radio as well as Revolution Hall, Mississippi Studios, and Waterfront Blues Festival. Mike Thelin, founder of Feast Portland, is also listed as backing the food-centric events, though no restaurants or chefs are named just yet. And the Portland Art Museum, a longtime partner and host venue for the festival, is behind the visual arts events.

Saturday, Nov. 7, is still the big day for books, packed with events and readings that span ages and genres. The party takes over all the South Park Blocks venues, including the Portland Art Museum and Portland’5 venues, and features over 100 authors. This year’s lineup drops Aug. 27, but the festival regularly brings the biggest names in letters to town: George Saunders, Richard Powers, Rachel Kushner, Stacey Abrams, Rebecca Yarros, Melissa Febos….

Last year, Jill Lepore brought her latest book, We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution, which won the Pulitzer Prize a few months later, and New Yorker writer and onetime Willamette Week reporter Susan Orlean brought her career retrospective memoir, Joyride.

“Books remain at the center,” Literary Arts executive director Andrew Proctor said in a press release—but books as a door to a million other things.

“You may come for a favorite author, but along the way you’ll encounter new ideas, unexpected conversations and creative experiences you never planned for,” added Amanda Bullock, the nonprofit’s senior artistic director. “This year’s new programming builds on that spirit of discovery while keeping books and storytelling at the center.”

GO: Early tickets to the Portland Book Festival go on sale July 29.