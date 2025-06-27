Willamette Week’s 2025 Patio Picks

¿Por Qué No? Taqueria

4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd. & 3524 N Mississippi Ave. | porquenotacos.com

VIBE: Spacious, colorful, eclectic, inviting, rustic yet refined.

PATIO PERKS: Options for all weather, sliding doors & windows, heaters, bright natural light, umbrellas.

ORDER: Margaritas, brisket tacos, tacos with freshly-made tortillas, Bryan’s Bowl, ceviche, aguas frescas, cheesy refried bean dip!

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour 2:30–5 pm Monday–Friday: half off chips and salsa, discounts on tacos and margaritas, and more.

Blossoming Lotus

2122 NW Quimby St. | blpdx.com

VIBE: Breezy, sun-dappled, communal, pet-friendly.

PATIO PERKS: Shaded, umbrella-covered tables in a spacious layout with group-friendly seating and welcoming of pets.

ORDER: Try the Beet Crunch Salad Kale, with housemade coconut “bacon” and a zesty-sweet cider dressing; vegan bibimbap, with warm grains, seasonal vegetables, and a creamy gochujang sauce; Golden Sunrise smoothie with orange juice, coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, and pineapple.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: 9 am for breakfast options like acai smoothie bowl, sweet and savory toasts, juices, and smoothies. Entree menu is available all day 9 am–6 pm.

The Roof Deck at Revolution Hall

1300 SE Stark St. | revolutionhall.com

VIBE: Scenic, lively, fresh, vibrant, buzzing.

PATIO PERKS: Best view, great burgers, killer drinks, ample shady and sunny seating.

ORDER: Rotating slushies, expansive tap list, and one of Portland’s favorite burgers. BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Sunset is the crowd favorite, but the Roof Deck is open noon till late.

Arbor Beer Lodge

6550 N Interstate Ave. | arborbeerlodge.com

VIBE: Relaxed, private, shaded, inviting, spacious.

PATIO PERKS: Covered, lit, patio with tables, chairs, in fenced back yard surrounded by food carts.

ORDER: Craft beer brewed on site, netted spring rolls from Wen’s Kitchen, and a corn dog from Honey Butter.BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour 2–5 pm weekdays, $5 beers and select menu items from carts.

The Eastburn

1800 E Burnside St | theeastburn.com

VIBE: Sunny, welcoming, plenty of room to sprawl.

PATIO PERKS: All-season patio with swing chair tables and fire pit tables. Able to book private parties on the patio up to 32 people.

ORDER: Any of their daily cocktail specials, alongside the sriracha fried chicken entree.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Any time! Enjoy brunch, dinner, or happy hour.

The Vern

2622 SE Belmont St. | @the_vern_pdx

VIBE: Spacious, chill, charming, flowery and shaded.

PATIO PERKS: Ambient lighting, covered patio areas, large space, an assortment of tables, plant life and plenty of room for large parties.

ORDER: Signature cocktails, pickle chips, chopped cheese, or smoked wings.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour 2–6 pm daily and all day Sunday.

Space Room Lounge

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd. | spaceroomlounge.com

VIBE: Fun, open, large with good vibes.

PATIO PERKS: Covered and heated featuring TVs, theme nights, trivia and brunch with smoking areas.ORDER: Space balls, tacos, and an infused mule.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Any day is a good day! Happy hour runs open–5 pm daily.

Cafe Nell

1987 NW Kearney St. | cafenell.com

VIBE: Inviting, charming, picturesque, comfortable, secluded.

PATIO PERKS: Covered and spacious, with heating or fans depending on the weather. ORDER: Steak frites, French toast, Benedicts, Nell burger.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Brunch, lunch, happy hour or dinner.

Midtown Beer Garden

431 SE Harvey Milk St. | midtownbeergarden.com

VIBE: Lively, floral, clean, sunny, happy.

PATIO PERKS: 400 outdoor seats, and a massive collection of flowering plant pots above pristine shade umbrellas.

ORDER: This is the original food cart pod to the entire U.S.! Select from any of the 27 food carts (six of them award winning) to order, plus there’s a full bar cart.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Anytime!

Mad Hanna

6129 NE Fremont St. | madhanna.com

VIBE: Welcoming, roomy, fun, comfortable.

PATIO PERKS: Large (mostly) covered patio with heaters where well-behaved, leashed dogs are allowed.

ORDER: Fresh squeezed margaritas, the Lime in the Coconut, Grey Gardens.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Afternoons in the backyard at Mad Hanna are relaxed and easy; it’s a great time to bring a friend from out of town so you can catch up on the way to or from the airport. Evenings are fun, and the yard is filled with folks who are kind and easy to converse with.

Battle Creek Cellars

820 NW 13th Ave. | battlecreekcellars.com

VIBE: Welcoming, relaxing, open, airy, sunny.

PATIO PERKS: On warm days, bask in the sunshine; after sunset, cozy up with a blanket and let staff turn on the heaters for you. Dogs are always welcome!

ORDER: Rotating daily tastings, wines by the glass, and an assortment of light food options.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Whenever! Reservations encouraged during the warmer season and during the bustling first Thursdays.

Portland Pickles Baseball

4727 SE 92nd Ave., #4601 | portlandpicklesbaseball.com

VIBE: Creative, passionate, unconventional, community-driven, fun.

PATIO PERKS: High tables with chairs and a great view of baseball.

ORDER: Picklebacks, StormBreaker Chair Raiser, The Original Pickles Shot.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: The Portland Pickles season runs May 27 to mid-August. Games are played Tuesday–Sunday with games starting at 6 pm on Sundays and 7 pm every other day.

Bottles & Cans

5916 N Greeley Ave. | bottlesandcanspdx.com

VIBE: Backyard neighborhood sipping sanctuary.

PATIO PERKS: Food carts, shady seating, vending machine, library, and s’mores kits!

ORDER: Blood orange spritz, Frosé, tacos from @tehuanoaxpdx

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour 3–5 pm Sunday–Thursday for discounted drafts and cocktails.

Leisure Public House

8002 N. Lombard St. | leisurepublichouse.com

VIBE: Lush, laid-back, and dog-welcoming—your go-to neighborhood hangout.

PATIO PERKS: Big backyard with sun or shade, greenery, and loads of character.ORDER: Boozy slushies on rotation, craveworthy paninis, and standout cocktails—oh, and don’t sleep on brunch.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour hangs (2–5 pm, Mon–Fri) or lazy weekend lounging.

The Love Shack

1645 NW 21st Ave. | theloveshackpdx.com

VIBE: Beachy, sunny, lively, intimate, laid-back.

PATIO PERKS: Umbrellas for shade, outdoor speakers bumping tunes, cozy picnic tables, great for large groups.

ORDER: Tropical old fashioned, pineapple Campari Negroni, Dungeness crab rolls, seafood tower and caviar bumps.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour ($2 off all beverages) 2–5 pm Wednesday–Saturday, brunch on Sunday (outdoor seating for walk-ins), or any sunny day.

Sweet Waters on the River

1000 Valley River Way, Eugene | sweetwatersontheriver.com

VIBE: Scenic, peaceful, casual.

PATIO PERKS: Riverside of the Willamette River, string lights, music and generous seating.

ORDER: Check out the large cocktail menu and Willamette Valley wine list, Oregon Coast clams, Riverbend Ranch prime steak, and Sweet Waters burger.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Breakfast on the water and sunset dinners are local favorites. Happy hour is 2–5 pm every day.

Cornell Farm Cafe

8212 SW Barnes Road | cornellfarms.com

VIBE: Garden oasis, alfresco, cozy, lively.

PATIO PERKS: Large outdoor covered patio nestled in the garden. ORDER: Seasonal Benedict or seasonal waffle.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Brunch!

Pelican Brewing Company - Siletz Bay

5911 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR | pelicanbrewing.com

VIBE: Scenic, inviting, laid-back, ocean front.

PATIO PERKS: Open seating in Adirondack chairs and tables for seated dining, casual fireplaces, lounge and games area.

ORDER: A fresh pint of a small batch beer made at Pelican Brewing Siletz Bay, Pelican’s Fish and Chips, Baja shrimp tacos, Tsunami Burger and more.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Come in at low tide to watch people clamming in the bay, at mid tide to bird watch the Pelicans and other winged visitors, and at high tide enjoy being along the water’s edge. Toast to a sunset over the ocean’s horizon with friends!

G-Love

1615 NW 21st Ave. | g-lovepdx.com

VIBE: Chic, light-filled, airy, lively, green.

PATIO PERKS: Large year-round Greenhouse space that is open and airy for large and small groups.

ORDER: Crusty Avocado, crunchmaster crisp, steak tartare, ensalata bomba, or the fingerling potatoes.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour every day 5–6 pm Monday–Thursday, 4–5 pm Friday–Sunday for $2 off all beverages. Open 7 days a week.

Bar Bar

3943 N Mississippi Ave. | mississippistudios.com/barbar-burgers-beer

VIBE: Airy, social, spacious, music-filled, comfortable.

PATIO PERKS: Covered space with heaters, a fire pit, projector, fun people,cute dogs and big tables.

ORDER: The famous Bar Bar burger and Cantina Cantina margarita,or any of the revolving cocktails and burgers of the month!

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour: $5 drafts, wells and margs(and $3 Rainiers on draft) 3–4 pm Monday–Friday.Perfect on a sunny day or a night out!