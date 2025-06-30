Escape the Crowds this Summer

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory.

Looking to get away from the crowds and explore the quieter side of Oregon’s outdoors? Mt. Hood Territory, located just outside Portland, is home to some of the region’s best hiking trails. While many popular routes can get crowded — especially in the summer — these less traveled paths offer stunning scenery, rich wildlife and the chance to connect with nature. These trails deliver rewarding experiences without the hustle of busy trailheads. Here are three hiking destinations to add to your next outdoor adventure.

Monty Hood, the Mt. Hood Territory River Otter, loves helping people figure out what they “Otter Do” to stay safe and enjoy their adventures.

Plan: Make sure to let someone know where you’re hiking and check the weather before leaving.

Prepare: Pack appropriately, including sunscreen, a flashlight, a first aid kit, water, snacks and sunglasses. Bring layers for the changing Oregon weather, hiking shoes with good tread, a hat and rain gear (this is the Pacific Northwest, after all!)

Leave No Trace: Respect plants and wildlife by staying on the trail. Follow any trail or seasonal closures. Bring extra bags for any waste and dispose of trash properly when back from your hike.

Wildwood Recreation Site

Distance: 2.5 miles of trails

Cost: $5 day-use permit

Wildwood Recreation Site is located just outside Welches, along a bend of the Wild & Scenic Salmon River and encompasses 550 acres filled with old-growth Douglas fir, western red cedar and western hemlock. What really makes an impression is the underwater fish viewing chamber along the 3/4-mile Cascade Streamwatch Trail. This accessible paved loop features educational displays, picturesque views of the Salmon River and a fish viewing window located below stream level.

Visit if you like: River views, aquatic life, boardwalks, interpretive signs

Hopkins Demonstration Forest

Distance: 2.5 miles of trails

Cost: Free

Hopkins Demonstration Forest is a 140-acre working forest dedicated to education and conservation. With over five miles of trails, it’s a perfect location for hikers looking to enjoy nature and learn about sustainable forestry. Trails wind through Douglas fir, cedar and hardwood stands, offering peaceful solitude just 30 minutes from downtown Portland. Don’t miss the fire lookout tower, which offers a bird’s-eye view of the forest and a unique glimpse into the logging history of the area.

Visit if you like: Outdoor education opportunities, fire lookout tower

Molalla River Recreation Corridor

Distance: 20+ miles of trails

Cost: Free With trails along the beautiful waterway offering incredible views, this stop offers something for everybody. The area features an extensive network of more than 20 miles of trails for hikers, bicyclists and equestrians. The trails wind through the forested foothills and slopes of the Molalla River Valley, occasionally offering scenic glimpses of the forests and mountains of the Cascade Range.

Visit if you like: River views, old-growth forests, shaded hikes, bird watching

