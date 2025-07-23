2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery
- Winner: The BLACK Gallery by Don’t Shoot PDX
- Second Place: Alberta Street Gallery
- Finalist: Radius Art Studio
Best Art School
- Winner: Da Vinci Middle School for the Arts
- Second Place: Pacific Northwest College of Art
- Finalist: Portland State University School of Art and Design
Best Art Supply Store
- Winner: Scrap PDX
- Second Place: Collage
- Finalist: Columbia Art & Drafting Supply
Best Band/Musical Group
- Winner: Portland Youth Philharmonic
- Second Place: P1LOT
- Finalist: Bridge City Sinners
Best Bike Event
- Winner: Portland World Naked Bike Ride
- Second Place: Pedalpalooza/Bike Summer
- Finalist: Sunday Parkways
Best Comedy Club
- Winner: Helium Comedy Club
- Second Place: Kickstand Comedy Club
- Finalist: Funhouse Lounge
Best Community Arts Space
- Winner: Radius Art Studio
- Second Place: The Mud Room
- Finalist: Morning Ceramics Studio
Best Date Night Activity
- Winner: Hopscotch
- Second Place: Wonderwood Springs Mini Golf
- Finalist: Booklover’s Burlesque
Best Drag Queen
- Winner: Poison Waters
- Second Place: Peachy Springs
- Finalist: Nicole Onoscopi
Best High School Sports Teams
- Winner: Grant High School
- Second Place: Jefferson High School
- Finalist: Central Catholic High School
Best Karaoke
- Winner: The Alibi Tiki Lounge
- Second Place: Baby Ketten Klub
- Finalist: Voicebox Karaoke Lounge
Best Local Crafter
- Winner: Glow Fuck Yourself // @glowfyourself2
- Second Place: The Salty Raccoon // @thesaltyraccoon
- Finalist: Alex Simon // @makegoodchoices and The Bag Lady // @thebagladypdx
Best Movie Theater
- Winner: Hollywood Theatre
- Second Place: Laurelhurst Theater
- Finalist: Cinema 21
Best Museum
- Winner: OMSI
- Second Place: Portland Art Museum
- Finalist: The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum
Best Music Festival
- Winner: Pickathon
- Second Place: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival
- Finalist: Waterfront Blues Festival
Best Music School
- Winner: School of Rock
- Second Place: Friends of Noise
- Finalist: Artichoke Music
Best Music Venue
- Winner: Revolution Hall
- Second Place: Mississippi Studios
- Finalist: Wonder Ballroom
Best Neighborhood Event
- Winner: Mississippi Street Fair
- Second Place: Last Thursday on Alberta
- Finalist: The St. Johns Bizarre
Best Outdoor Event
- Winner: Portland Pride Waterfront Festival
- Second Place: Portland Saturday Market
- Finalist: Kickstand Comedy in the Park
Best Performing Arts Center
- Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- Second Place: Portland Center Stage
- Finalist: Keller Auditorium
Best Place for Family Fun
- Winner: OMSI
- Second Place: Oaks Amusement Park
- Finalist: Wonderwood Springs
Best Place to Dance
- Winner: Holocene
- Second Place: The Goodfoot
- Finalist: The Coffin
Best Radio Station
- Winner: KBOO
- Second Place: KMHD
- Finalist: XRAY.fm
Best Strip Club
- Winner: Devils Point
- Second Place: Sassy’s
- Finalist: Mary’s Club
Best Theater Company
- Winner: Portland Center Stage
- Second Place: Northwest Children’s Theater
- Finalist: Portland Playhouse
Best Trivia Night
- Winner: Untapped Trivia
- Second Place: Classic Simpsons Trivia at Tomorrow’s Verse Taproom
- Finalist: The Record Pub
Best Visual Artist
- Winner: Mike Bennett
- Second Place: Alex Chiu
- Finalist: Saint Sasha