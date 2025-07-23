2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Arts & Entertainment

Portland’s best in the arts and entertainment scenes, voted by you.

By Promotions
Arts & Entertainment category 16:9 BOP 2025

Best Art Gallery

  • Winner: The BLACK Gallery by Don’t Shoot PDX
  • Second Place: Alberta Street Gallery
  • Finalist: Radius Art Studio

Best Art School

  • Winner: Da Vinci Middle School for the Arts
  • Second Place: Pacific Northwest College of Art
  • Finalist: Portland State University School of Art and Design

Best Art Supply Store

  • Winner: Scrap PDX
  • Second Place: Collage
  • Finalist: Columbia Art & Drafting Supply

Best Band/Musical Group

  • Winner: Portland Youth Philharmonic
  • Second Place: P1LOT
  • Finalist: Bridge City Sinners

Best Bike Event

  • Winner: Portland World Naked Bike Ride
  • Second Place: Pedalpalooza/Bike Summer
  • Finalist: Sunday Parkways

Best Comedy Club

  • Winner: Helium Comedy Club
  • Second Place: Kickstand Comedy Club
  • Finalist: Funhouse Lounge

Best Community Arts Space

  • Winner: Radius Art Studio
  • Second Place: The Mud Room
  • Finalist: Morning Ceramics Studio

Best Date Night Activity

  • Winner: Hopscotch
  • Second Place: Wonderwood Springs Mini Golf
  • Finalist: Booklover’s Burlesque

Best Drag Queen

  • Winner: Poison Waters
  • Second Place: Peachy Springs
  • Finalist: Nicole Onoscopi

Best High School Sports Teams

  • Winner: Grant High School
  • Second Place: Jefferson High School
  • Finalist: Central Catholic High School

Best Karaoke

  • Winner: The Alibi Tiki Lounge
  • Second Place: Baby Ketten Klub
  • Finalist: Voicebox Karaoke Lounge

Best Local Crafter

  • Winner: Glow Fuck Yourself // @glowfyourself2
  • Second Place: The Salty Raccoon // @thesaltyraccoon
  • Finalist: Alex Simon // @makegoodchoices and The Bag Lady // @thebagladypdx

Best Movie Theater

  • Winner: Hollywood Theatre
  • Second Place: Laurelhurst Theater
  • Finalist: Cinema 21

Best Museum

  • Winner: OMSI
  • Second Place: Portland Art Museum
  • Finalist: The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum

Best Music Festival

  • Winner: Pickathon
  • Second Place: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival
  • Finalist: Waterfront Blues Festival

Best Music School

  • Winner: School of Rock
  • Second Place: Friends of Noise
  • Finalist: Artichoke Music

Best Music Venue

  • Winner: Revolution Hall
  • Second Place: Mississippi Studios
  • Finalist: Wonder Ballroom

Best Neighborhood Event

  • Winner: Mississippi Street Fair
  • Second Place: Last Thursday on Alberta
  • Finalist: The St. Johns Bizarre

Best Outdoor Event

  • Winner: Portland Pride Waterfront Festival
  • Second Place: Portland Saturday Market
  • Finalist: Kickstand Comedy in the Park

Best Performing Arts Center

  • Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • Second Place: Portland Center Stage
  • Finalist: Keller Auditorium

Best Place for Family Fun

  • Winner: OMSI
  • Second Place: Oaks Amusement Park
  • Finalist: Wonderwood Springs

Best Place to Dance

  • Winner: Holocene
  • Second Place: The Goodfoot
  • Finalist: The Coffin

Best Radio Station

  • Winner: KBOO
  • Second Place: KMHD
  • Finalist: XRAY.fm

Best Strip Club

  • Winner: Devils Point
  • Second Place: Sassy’s
  • Finalist: Mary’s Club

Best Theater Company

  • Winner: Portland Center Stage
  • Second Place: Northwest Children’s Theater
  • Finalist: Portland Playhouse

Best Trivia Night

  • Winner: Untapped Trivia
  • Second Place: Classic Simpsons Trivia at Tomorrow’s Verse Taproom
  • Finalist: The Record Pub

Best Visual Artist

  • Winner: Mike Bennett
  • Second Place: Alex Chiu
  • Finalist: Saint Sasha
Promotions

Promotions

WW Promotions brings you sponsored posts, events and special projects via Willamette Week.

Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office.

Help us dig deeper.

Support