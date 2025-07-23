2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Cannabis

Portland’s best in cannabis, voted by you.

Best Budtender

  • Winner: Home Grown Apothecary Team
  • Second Place: Jason Hansen @ Nectar Markets
  • Finalist: Izzy Hamblin @ Electric Lettuce Tigard

Best CBD Store

  • Winner: Home Grown Apothecary
  • Second Place: Electric Lettuce
  • Finalist: Chalice Cannabis

Best Cannabis Delivery Service

  • Winner: Kush Cart
  • Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary
  • Finalist: PotLand

Best Cannabis Farm

  • Winner: Prūf Cultivar
  • Second Place: Deep Creek
  • Finalist: Eugreen Farms

Best Cannabis Strain

  • Winner: Jack Herer
  • Second Place: Super Boof
  • Finalist: Dark Rainbow

Best Cannabis-Infused Product

  • Winner: Wyld
  • Second Place: Entourage Cannabis
  • Finalist: Portland Heights

Best Dab

  • Winner: Oregrown Dab
  • Second Place: Echo Electuary
  • Finalist: Bo’s Nose Knows

Best Dispensary

  • Winner: Nectar
  • Second Place: Electric Lettuce
  • Finalist: Home Grown Apothecary

Best Edible Product

  • Winner: Wyld
  • Second Place: Drops
  • Finalist: Grön

Best Organic Selection

  • Winner: Nectar
  • Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary
  • Finalist: Northwest Cannabis Company

Best Tincture

  • Winner: Farmer’s Friend
  • Second Place: East Fork Cultivars
  • Finalist: Peak Extracts

Best Topical

  • Winner: High Desert Pure Lotion
  • Second Place: Farmer’s Friend Relief Lotion
  • Finalist: Peak Rescue Rub
