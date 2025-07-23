2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Cannabis

Best Budtender
- Winner: Home Grown Apothecary Team
- Second Place: Jason Hansen @ Nectar Markets
- Finalist: Izzy Hamblin @ Electric Lettuce Tigard
Best CBD Store
- Winner: Home Grown Apothecary
- Second Place: Electric Lettuce
- Finalist: Chalice Cannabis
Best Cannabis Delivery Service
- Winner: Kush Cart
- Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary
- Finalist: PotLand
Best Cannabis Farm
- Winner: Prūf Cultivar
- Second Place: Deep Creek
- Finalist: Eugreen Farms
Best Cannabis Strain
- Winner: Jack Herer
- Second Place: Super Boof
- Finalist: Dark Rainbow
Best Cannabis-Infused Product
- Winner: Wyld
- Second Place: Entourage Cannabis
- Finalist: Portland Heights
Best Dab
- Winner: Oregrown Dab
- Second Place: Echo Electuary
- Finalist: Bo’s Nose Knows
Best Dispensary
- Winner: Nectar
- Second Place: Electric Lettuce
- Finalist: Home Grown Apothecary
Best Edible Product
- Winner: Wyld
- Second Place: Drops
- Finalist: Grön
Best Organic Selection
- Winner: Nectar
- Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary
- Finalist: Northwest Cannabis Company
Best Tincture
- Winner: Farmer’s Friend
- Second Place: East Fork Cultivars
- Finalist: Peak Extracts
Best Topical
- Winner: High Desert Pure Lotion
- Second Place: Farmer’s Friend Relief Lotion
- Finalist: Peak Rescue Rub