2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: People

Best Blazer
- Winner: Scoot Henderson
- Second Place: Shaedon Sharpe
- Finalist: Deandre Ayton
Best Comedian
- Winner: Ally J. Ward
- Second Place: Juliet Mylan
- Finalist: Ash Allen
Best DJ
- Winner: Phoenix Rising
- Second Place: DJ Wicked
- Finalist: DJ Aurora
Best Local Celebrity
- Winner: The Unipiper
- Second Place: Josh Cozart
- Finalist: Beau Bohanan
Best Local Instagram Account
- Winner: @TheKoreanmama
- Second Place: @theportlandfoodies
- Finalist: @Sloppyjopdx
Best Mascot
- Winner: Dillon T. Pickle
- Second Place: The Rat King (Wonderwood Springs)
- Finalist: Timber Joey
Best Political Figure
- Winner: Angelita Morillo
- Second Place: Ron Wyden
- Finalist: Jeff Merkley
Best Stripper
- Winner: Moana Sith @ Devils Point
- Second Place: Vendetta @ Lucky Devil
- Finalist: Ramona @ Lucky Devil
Best Thorn
- Winner: Sophia Smith
- Second Place: Bella Bixby
- Finalist: Hina Sugita
Best Timber
- Winner: Diego Chara
- Second Place: Antony
- Finalist: David Ayala