2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: People

Portland’s best people, voted by you.

By Promotions
Best Blazer

  • Winner: Scoot Henderson
  • Second Place: Shaedon Sharpe
  • Finalist: Deandre Ayton

Best Comedian

  • Winner: Ally J. Ward
  • Second Place: Juliet Mylan
  • Finalist: Ash Allen

Best DJ

  • Winner: Phoenix Rising
  • Second Place: DJ Wicked
  • Finalist: DJ Aurora

Best Local Celebrity

  • Winner: The Unipiper
  • Second Place: Josh Cozart
  • Finalist: Beau Bohanan

Best Local Instagram Account

  • Winner: @TheKoreanmama
  • Second Place: @theportlandfoodies
  • Finalist: @Sloppyjopdx

Best Mascot

  • Winner: Dillon T. Pickle
  • Second Place: The Rat King (Wonderwood Springs)
  • Finalist: Timber Joey

Best Political Figure

  • Winner: Angelita Morillo
  • Second Place: Ron Wyden
  • Finalist: Jeff Merkley

Best Stripper

  • Winner: Moana Sith @ Devils Point
  • Second Place: Vendetta @ Lucky Devil
  • Finalist: Ramona @ Lucky Devil

Best Thorn

  • Winner: Sophia Smith
  • Second Place: Bella Bixby
  • Finalist: Hina Sugita

Best Timber

  • Winner: Diego Chara
  • Second Place: Antony
  • Finalist: David Ayala
