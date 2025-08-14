So You Wanna Volunteer in Portland? Start Here.

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and The Standard.

Portland’s always been a city where community isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a lifestyle. We swap seedlings on sidewalks, build Little Free Libraries on every other block and show up for one another when it counts. So it tracks that one of the most Portland things you can do this fall is spend a Thursday at Pioneer Courthouse Square chatting with local nonprofits (and maybe snagging a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s while you’re at it). Intrigued? Well, mark your calendars for Sept. 4—between 11 am - 2 pm—to do just that at The Standard Volunteer Expo.

The Standard Volunteer Expo isn’t your average info fair. It’s a choose-your-own adventure into the city’s heart and a chance to find the cause that makes you give a damn.

Come With a Game Plan, Leave With a Purpose

With over 100 nonprofits showing up to the Expo, the energy is a little like speed dating—if speed dating came with tote bags and a moral high ground. To avoid getting overwhelmed or walking away with nothing but a flyer and a melting ice cream cone, it helps to know what you’re looking for. Are you a one-and-done kind of volunteer? Think holiday food drives or park cleanups. Or are you ready for a long-term commitment and looking to start a philanthropic tradition? Interested in working to promote livability across the state, fostering animals, mentoring teens, maybe even joining a board?

If you’re looking to incorporate volunteering into your life, the Volunteer Expo is the place to do that. Showing up with a little intention makes it easier to find the cause that clicks for the long term.

Do Your Homework, But Don’t Stress

You don’t need to do a complete deep dive on every nonprofit but having a rough idea of who you want to talk to goes a long way. It helps to narrow your focus: pick three to five causes that speak to you, whether it’s housing advocacy, environmental work or giving kids access to the arts. The full map of where each nonprofit will be stationed at Pioneer Courthouse Square can be found on standard.com/volunteer and posted around the physical site the day of.

Not sure where to start? KOIN’s spotlight on participating orgs is a great primer—scroll through and see if any of the featured organizations catches your eye.

Fill the Card, Get the Scoop

Here’s how it works: When you arrive, you’ll get a volunteer card. Every time you chat with a nonprofit, you’ll get a stamp on your card. Fill the whole thing and get rewarded with a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s.

Think of it as the coolest kind of community bingo. It’s a playful way to spark real conversations with the people behind the orgs—and maybe discover a cause you wouldn’t have considered otherwise. Pro tip: Lead with curiosity, not just a quest for Cherry Garcia.

Bring the Whole Crew

Volunteering isn’t just for grown-ups with flexible schedules and a podcast queue. The Expo features opportunities for all ages, making it a great way to get the whole family involved. Whether you’re raising a future climate activist or just want to expose your kids to the idea that giving back can be joyful, this is your opportunity to make it happen.

No kids? No problem. Grab a friend, a co-worker or your neighbor who’s been “meaning to get more involved.” Like most things in Portland, it’s better when you show up together.

Can’t Make It? You’ve Still Got Options

Life happens. Schedules clash. Maybe you’re out of town—or maybe crowds just aren’t your thing. Good news: You can still get in on the action. The Volunteer Expo online directory is live year-round, so you can browse local nonprofits, learn about their work and find an opportunity that fits your life.

But if you can swing it, clear your calendar, gather your people and head to Pioneer Courthouse Square on Thursday, Sept. 4. You’ll meet incredible people, score a scoop of ice cream and maybe walk away with something even sweeter—a way to give back that truly sticks.

Learn more about The Standard Volunteer Expo.