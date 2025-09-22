Kumoricon Brings Anime, Art, and Community to Portland This Fall

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Kumoricon.

Portland has no shortage of exciting events, but one long-standing staple is Kumoricon. Every fall, anime and manga fans from across the Pacific Northwest descend on the Oregon Convention Center for the state’s largest anime convention. This year, Kumoricon returns to the Oregon Convention Center from October 31-November 2

In its 22nd year, Kumoricon has evolved from a simple fan gathering into a pop-culture staple. It celebrates not just anime and Japanese culture, but the entire ecosystem of creativity it inspires, from cosplay and gaming to art, music, and performance. Whether you’re a first-time attendee or a returning fan, there’s something here for everyone.

So, what makes Kumoricon a can’t-miss weekend?

First, cosplay and all things cosplay-related. Cosplay is the premise of Kumoricon (duh). So, it only makes sense that there are a plethora of cosplay specific activities for attendees to really show up and out. The Cosplay Contest is Kumoricon’s main costume event; entrants compete for recognition and top prizes. But the fun doesn’t end there; there’s a Cosplay Cabaret that is, arguably, the Cosplay Contest’s spicier (wink wink) cousin. Those not performing can and will spectate with awe as contestants of all shapes, sizes and body types put on an unforgettable performance.

For the less…theatrical fans, there’s Cosplay Chess. Watch your favorite characters battle on a giant chessboard stage; cosplayers are the chess pieces—at the direction of two chess masters, participants will move, fight, die, and live on stage. Kumoricon is also a space where karaoke and cosplay cross over. Cosplay lip sync events like the Cosplay Lip Sync Showdown and 18+ Lip Sync Battle provide all of the normal thrill of karaoke, but magnified. Take the stage, bring your character to life and lip sync your heart out!

Second, Kumoricon has panel and event content you can’t find anywhere else in the city—or region.

That includes the Gotta Go Fast Art Challenge, a speed drawing contest that comes in two varieties: all ages and 18 plus, and Anime Jeopardy, Kumoricon’s refreshing take on a beloved classic. Anime Jeopardy will happen three times during the weekend, with specific events that include all ages, celebrity jeopardy, and 18 plus jeopardy.

Oh, and don’t forget there’s also: the Chibi Room, a set of crafting panels centered around kids crafts but fun for all ages, the AMV contest and AMV room that features a collection of music videos put together using anime clips, and the Maid Cafe, where you can get a tasty meal served by the Kumoricon Maid Cafe! Japanese Field Day is another can’t-miss, all-ages, activity-based event worth catching. For the adults only, there’s sake tasting (enough said).

Third, the exclusive lists of guests of honor, musical guests, cosplay guests & industry guests.

The convention has always emphasized connecting fans with those who bring their favorite characters to life. This year’s Guests of Honor include voice actors such as Todd Haberkorn, Jill Harris, Karlii Hoch, Adam Croasdell, Mallorie Rodak, musical acts None Like Joshua, Kohei Hattori, and renowned cosplayers such as Knovice Cosplay and Hylian Cream. As Kumoricon creeps closer, more guests will be revealed!

Attendees can participate in panels, autograph sessions, and Q&As, directly meeting the artists and actors behind beloved shows and characters and ultimately leaving with unique insight into the industry. Plus, Kumoricon is one of the best ways to learn about upcoming anime releases, discover new indie games, or stumble upon something entirely unexpected at the Exhibitor Hall.

Bonus fourth reason: the shopping.

The KumoriMarket is a sprawling destination where fans can browse merchandise you won’t find anywhere else, comprising of four different spaces in one area. KumoriMarket features an exhibitor space for retailers and other dealers selling a wide range of goods at the convention and the Artist Alley, which allows amateur and professional artists to showcase fan art prints, manga, models, paintings, novelty crafts and more. There’s also the Creators’ Column, a space for independently-developed freelance artists and creators’ businesses to sell personal works featuring original content at the convention. Think fashion apparel, tabletop games, webcomics, plushies, and much more, all in one room.

The final facet of the KumoriMarket is the charity auction & art show; there will be a silent auction, followed by a live auction event. Attendees will be able to browse items and place bids at their convenience throughout the convention. Each year, Kumoricon chooses a charity to support via the auction. This year’s chosen charity is Outside In, an organization dedicated to providing healthcare and social services to youth and other marginalized communities in Portland.

To sum it all up, the convention’s packed schedule means there is truly something for everyone.

What sets Kumoricon apart isn’t just the big-name guests or expansive exhibition hall, it’s the community. Gather with friends, make new ones, and celebrate your favorite fandom. For longtime attendees, it’s a yearly tradition. For newcomers, it’s a chance to step into a world where every interest is welcomed.

Head over to www.kumoricon.org to register for a weekend membership. If you don’t feel like committing to the entire duration, you can register for a single-day membership at Kumoricon. This convention is a celebration of imagination, creativity, and community, a true reflection of Portland’s love for expressive, unique culture—and you won’t want to miss it!