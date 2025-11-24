Five Ways To Enjoy Winter On Mt. Hood

Embrace the beauty of winter in Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory. Spend your days skiing or snowboarding on fresh powder, strap on snowshoes for a moonlit trek or laugh your way down glowing hills during Cosmic Tubing at Mt. Hood Skibowl. If snow play isn’t your thing, explore the shops, cozy cafés and farm-to-table dining in the charming downtowns of lower-elevation communities.

When it’s time to unwind, settle into a mountain lodge, secluded vacation rental or comfortable hotel with views of Mt. Hood’s snow-capped peak. With Government Camp and the Villages of Mt. Hood as your base camps, you’ll be close to the action and surrounded by unforgettable scenery. Here are five ways to plan the perfect Mt. Hood winter getaway.

1. Hit the slopes from your doorstep

Government Camp sits at the heart of Mt. Hood’s ski scene with quick access to the ski areas. Timberline Lodge is Oregon’s only ski-in, ski-out lodging, where you can roll right out of bed and onto the snow. Built in the 1930s and now a National Historic Landmark, Timberline blends rustic craftsmanship with modern comfort, offering panoramic views, fine dining and plenty of mountain charm.

Mt. Hood Skibowl, just minutes away, delivers 960 acres of terrain with something for every skill level. At night, Skibowl transforms into the largest night skiing area in America, with 34 lit runs offering a whole new way to shred. Nearby Collins Lake Resort makes it simple with its Porch-to-Powder shuttle, dropping you off right at the base.

Plan your ski trip for a midweek visit to avoid the crowds and have a better experience.

2. Winter adventures beyond the slopes

Not a skier? No problem. Mt. Hood offers just as much excitement off the downhill trails. Strap on snowshoes and head into Mt. Hood National Forest, where towering evergreens and quiet trails create a true winter escape. Popular spots like Trillium Lake offer groomed Nordic tracks and a breathtaking view of Mt. Hood reflected in frozen waters. For something truly magical, book a guided moonlight snowshoe tour with Mt. Hood Outfitters, complete with headlamps and starry skies.

If you’re craving speed, try a guided snowmobile tour through forest trails — a thrilling way to cover more ground and see a different side of the mountain. Families will find joy at Mt. Hood’s tubing and sledding hills. Summit Pass and Skibowl offer snowtube rentals, while Snowbunny and White River Sno-Parks invite you to bring your own sleds. Don’t miss Cosmic Tubing at Mt. Hood Skibowl, where 600,000 LED lights, lasers, black lights and pumping music turn the slopes into a mountain dance party.

3. Discover historic charm

Beyond the trails and slopes, Mt. Hood has a rich history to share. In Government Camp, the Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum showcases the evolution of skiing, climbing and mountain life with fascinating exhibits and photographs. A short drive down Highway 26, the Zigzag Ranger Station Museum highlights the history of outdoor recreation in the region, complete with vintage maps and artifacts. Both stops are perfect for a break from the cold — and a reminder that Mt. Hood’s winter culture has deep roots.

4. Cozy vacation rentals and mountain resorts

When the day winds down, Mt. Hood offers endless ways to relax. Vacation rentals range from snug A-frame cabins with wood-burning fireplaces to spacious chalets that can host the whole family. Many come with hot tubs under the stars, making it easy to soak away sore muscles after a day on the slopes.

If you’d rather have resort amenities, book a stay at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches. This full-service retreat features a heated outdoor pool, a luxurious spa and wonderful forest views from the rooms. Even in winter, the property’s 27-hole golf course is a scenic spot.

5. Relax and savor the flavor

Every winter adventure needs the perfect après-ski meal. Government Camp and the Villages of Mt. Hood offer everything from family friendly pizza spots to upscale farm-to-table restaurants. Warm up with a bowl of soup, grab a wood-fired pizza to share or linger over a multi-course dinner that celebrates Oregon’s bounty.

Breweries and taprooms invite you to raise a glass to the day’s adventures, often with seasonal ales brewed on-site. For a cozy mountain vibe, settle into an outdoor heated A-frame with friends, swap stories and sip something local. Whether you’re after comfort food or culinary flair, Mt. Hood’s dining scene makes every meal feel like part of the adventure.

Travel Tip: Let someone else worry about driving and tire chains

The Mt. Hood Express is a public transit service that operates year-round, connecting communities along Highway 26, from Sandy to Timberline Lodge.

Plan Ahead: Check the Mt. Hood Express schedule before your trip to ensure you catch the right bus. During peak winter months, the shuttle can be busy, so give yourself plenty of time.

Dress Warm: You’ll be out in the elements as you wait for the Express or transfer to your destination, so make sure to bundle up in layers.

Bring Your Gear: The Mt. Hood Express has space for ski and snowboard gear.