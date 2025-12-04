Drawn Hungry: The Culinary Card Game that Turns the Dinner Table into a Feast of Creativity

If your holiday season needs a dash of creativity—or maybe a sprinkle of coziness—there’s a new locally created card game that’s ready to serve up a treat. Drawn Hungry is bringing fantasy menu-planning, belly laughs, and real-world cooking inspiration to tables all over town.

At its core, Drawn Hungry is a celebration of cooking imagination. Players use ingredient and dish cards to prepare meals for special occasions— everything from Holiday Feasts to Witches Feasting Under the Full Moon. What it really is, is a fantasy menu-planning game that encourages your inner chef to savor the fun of playing with flavor. One of the game’s key tasting notes is a challenge requiring everyone to incorporate a secret ingredient into their meal each round. . Everyone goes around and presents the meal they’ve prepared to the Head Chef, marveling in awe at how each player interprets the special occasion and secret ingredient to craft a totally unique meal.

Photo credit: Aubrie Legault

The magic doesn’t end when the game does. One of the most delightful features is its IRL (in real life, for those unfamiliar) crossover, which happens when you turn your creativity into reality by actually cooking up the meals you prepared in the game. Many players treat the game as both entertainment and inspiration—a jumping-off point for new recipes, new flavor combos, and new traditions in the kitchen.

“We’ve been playing Drawn Hungry with the kids at Cookshop’s cooking camps, and it’s been so much fun,” Portland Cookshop Owner & instructor Meredith Mortenson shares. “We’ve turned it into a team game, and hearing the creative meals that a group of middle schoolers comes up with, using all sorts of ingredients, has been one of our camp highlights!”

Photo credit: Aubrie Legault

This foodie-friendly crowd-pleaser is guaranteed to charm home cooks, eaters, and game lovers alike. Its hand-drawn artwork, deliciously playful tone, and cross-generational appeal make it a gourmet pick for anyone who enjoys a good laugh over good food.

Speaking of laughs—expect plenty. With its mix of culinary creativity, strategic play, and occasional delightful absurdity, Drawn Hungry is the perfect game to break out after holiday dinner or as the centerpiece of a cozy game night. Can you think of any other fun holiday activity that will have everyone at the table belly laughing instead of fighting? Yeah, we didn’t think so.

Photo credit: Aubrie Legault

Drawn Hungry also scores bonus feel-good points for the heavy influence Portland’s food and restaurant scene played on the game itself. The card game’s game designer and illustrator, Jordan Mishra Johnson was influenced by the work she’s done with some of the city’s most iconic culinary names.

“Portlanders are passionate about food. I had the pleasure of walking into the kitchens of some of the city’s most popular restaurants and personally asking chefs how they came up with the meals and flavor combinations being served,” Mishra said. ” I was so inspired by their creativity, technique, and sense of humor—it all played a huge part in crafting this game,”

Support a local retailer while supporting a local maker, Drawn Hungry is available for purchase at these local stores:

Battle Grounds Gaming Cafe

Bishop & Wilde Books

Board Bard Games

Cloud Cap Games and Puzzles

Field Day Books & Bottle Shop

Jolliffe’s

Kitchen Culture

Spoke & Word Books

The Minnow

Vivienne Culinary Books

Or it’s available online with free local delivery on drawnhungry.com.