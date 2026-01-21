Willamette Week’s 2026 Volunteer Guide

Special thanks to our Volunteer Guide Sponsor: OnPoint Community Credit Union.

OnPoint Community Credit Union was founded by 16 schoolteachers in 1932. As we have grown, we have expanded our commitment to helping meet the needs of all the communities we serve throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. From helping kids open their first savings accounts to guiding new homeowners through the mortgage process, and even supporting business owners as they bring their dreams to life, OnPoint works to make our communities stronger through financial well-being. We were also proud to donate $4 million in 2025 to over 350 organizations focused on food and shelter, youth services, financial education, and environmental stewardship.

As a community credit union, we strive every day to better serve our members and neighbors. We understand our immense potential for good and seek out diverse partners who share our drive to positively impact our corner of the Pacific Northwest. To achieve our purpose of building strong communities, we cultivate meaningful relationships with local nonprofits. Whether through employee volunteering or community events, we welcome the opportunity to understand the needs of the local organizations that work to improve the places we call home.

Thank you to our more than 1,200 employees for their dedication, our 633,000+ members for their loyalty, and the Portland community for your partnership. OnPoint is honored to sponsor this Volunteer Guide, and we applaud all the incredible organizations featured here that share our commitment to strengthening our community. We look forward to continued teamwork and collaboration in the years to come.

EDUCATION

Portland Literacy Council

portlandliteracy.org/for-tutors/

How does this organization help Portland?

PLC supports adult literacy programs, volunteer tutors, and students in the Portland metropolitan area. PLC activities include delivering online and in-person tutor training workshops, supporting Pacific Northwest literacy programs, and providing GED test vouchers to low-income students.

How can volunteers help?

Enroll in workshops and trainings to be better prepared to volunteer as tutors or classroom assistants in order to help adults improve their English language skills, prepare for the US citizenship test, or study for the GED test.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?​​

Cheryl Miller at info@portlandliteracy.org.

Oregon Rail Heritage Center

Opens in new window oregon rail heritage

orhf.org

How does this organization help Portland?

The Oregon Rail Heritage Center connects Portland’s community through rail history, educational programs, and family-friendly train rides. By preserving steam locomotives and sharing their stories, ORHC inspires meaningful connections across generations. From volunteer camaraderie to cherished family traditions, ORHC celebrates the past while creating opportunities for the future—making history a part of everyday life.

How can volunteers help?

Oregon Rail Heritage Center is always on the lookout for passionate individuals ready to make a difference. Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Enginehouse, keeping the museum running smoothly and accessible to the public. Whether as docents, admissions and gift shop operators, train crew members, or part of the mechanical team, every role is vital to preserving Portland’s rail heritage. No need to be a rail expert—just bring your enthusiasm for community connection and history! Join Oregon Rail Heritage Center and be a part of something truly special by helping to preserve Portland’s historic locomotives, railroad equipment, and artifacts for generations to come.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Lisa Thornton at volunteer.coordinator@orhf.org or (503) 233-1156.

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

omsi.edu/volunteer

How does this organization help Portland?

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry strengthens Portland by sparking curiosity, supporting STEM education, and offering hands-on learning for all ages. It partners with schools, hosts community events, and boosts local tourism. OMSI also drives innovation through labs, workshops, and exhibits that inspire future problem-solvers, helping cultivate a knowledgeable, engaged, and forward-thinking Portland community.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers boost OMSI’s impact by welcoming visitors, supporting exhibits, and assisting with science demonstrations that make learning engaging. They play a key role in events, and outreach programs, extending OMSI’s reach across Portland. Volunteer’s enthusiasm, expertise, and generosity strengthen community connections and ensure OMSI can offer high-quality, hands-on experiences that inspire curiosity and innovation for everyone.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Jennifer Perez at volunteer@omsi.edu or (503) 797-4505.

ARTS

Artists Repertory Theatre

artistsrep.org

How does this organization help Portland?

Artists Repertory Theatre’s mission is to produce intimate, provocative theatre and provide a home for a diverse community of artists and audiences to take creative risks. Artists Rep aims to provide a cultural center that supports Portland’s rich artistic ecosystem.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can help by ensuring that patrons of the theatre enjoy their experience. We have many volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Volunteer opportunities include: ushering for Artists Rep shows (you get to see the show for free!), joining our wonderful guild, helping with special events put on by Artists Rep, office assistance, hospitality and mailings.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Folks interested in volunteering can reach out to Artists Rep’s Patron Services and Box Office Manager, Tess Wix. Email her at boxoffice@artistsrep.org, or give the box office a call (503-241-1278).

ENVIRONMENT

SOLVE

solveoregon.org

How does this organization help Portland?

SOLVE helps Portlanders care for the spaces that make our city special. Whether you’re cleaning up litter, restoring habitats, or adopting your favorite river, we provide the tools, resources, and leadership opportunities for anyone wanting to make an impact. It’s also a chance to meet like‑minded neighbors and build community. Join the SOLVE team during Earth Month or explore year‑round projects!

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are the heart of SOLVE. You can join projects across Portland or even lead your own event with friends, coworkers, or a community group—caring for the parks, rivers, and neighborhoods you love. All ages are welcome, and every action helps strengthen our city!

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Contact SOLVE at info@solveoregon.org or (503) 844-9571.

SOCIAL ACTION

Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman

oltco.org

How does this organization help Portland?

OLTCO provides free, confidential advocacy services to residents of long-term care facilities. Oregonians living in nursing homes, assisted living, or adult foster homes can receive help to improve their care and quality of life.

How can volunteers help?

This is an entirely volunteer-based program, with Certified Ombudsman Volunteers providing the advocacy for residents.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Julie Maw at julie.maw@rights.oregon.gov or 971-600-6149.

Transcending Hope

transcending-hope.com

How does this organization help Portland?

Transcending Hope’s mission is to provide low-barrier, safe, and structured recovery housing for diverse communities recovering from substance abuse, and/or affected by mental health. Its vision is to ensure every individual it serves has safe, secure, and equitable housing, providing individuals and families the opportunity to heal.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can help with community events, provide office support and help with mailings.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Jimmy Williams at jwilliams@transcending-hope.com or (971) 449-6793.

line

HEALTH AND WELLNESS SERVICES

Meals on Wheels People

mowp.org

How does this organization help Portland?

Meals on Wheels People enriches the lives of seniors and assists them in maintaining independence by providing nutritious food, human connections, and social support. It also uses its expertise and capacity to serve other nutritionally at-risk populations. Every day, its services strengthen neighborhoods and help thousands of older adults remain connected to the community they call home.

How can volunteers help?

Meals on Wheels People relies on more than 312 volunteers every day — and over 2,000 each year — to support older adults across our community. Volunteers deliver meals to homebound seniors, make Friendly Chats phone calls and Friendly Tech Visits to reduce isolation, make and serve meals at dining centers, assist with special events and projects, and create placemats and cards that brighten someone’s day. Flexible and remote opportunities fit nearly any schedule.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Ryan Lum at ryan.lum@mowp.org or 503-953-8125.

Blanchet House

blanchethouse.org/volunteer

How does this organization help Portland?

Blanchet House alleviates suffering in the community, one relationship at a time, through food, clothing, and transitional shelter programs. The Blanchet House team serves anyone who comes to its doors without judgment, because they believe everyone deserves dignity, hope, and community.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are needed to serve meals and drinks in Blanchet’s free cafe to people experiencing homelessness and hunger, Mon-Sat. Volunteers can choose one of the following shifts: 6:30-7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or 5-6 p.m. Sign-up and orientation are easily done online at BlanchetHouse.org/Volunteer.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Blanchet House’s Volunteer Manager at volunteer@blanchethouse.org or (503) 241-4340.

Volunteers of America Oregon

voaor.org

How does this organization help Portland?

Volunteers of American in Oregon specializes in family safety, substance use disorder & behavioral health treatment, and reentry from the criminal justice system. For 130 years, the program has been empowering individuals, families, and communities in Oregon. Its work touches the mind, body, heart — and ultimately the spirit — of those it serves, integrating its deep compassion with highly effective programs and services.

How can volunteers help?

Home Free, Volunteers of America in Oregon’s domestic violence advocacy program, provides survivor-centered support designed to offer safe options to people experiencing abuse. Volunteers answer the hotline or help survivors with restraining orders. Both positions provide resources and safety planning. Extensive training provided. The Family Relief Nursery provides supportive child abuse prevention and intervention services by helping families with children six weeks to five years old establish safe, stable home environments. It is seeking volunteer classroom assistants for preschool-age children, toddlers, and infants. Or, volunteers can work the front desk of Volunteer of American in Oregon’s residential drug and alcohol treatment centers. Volunteers interact with and mentor clients, assist with problem-solving situations, take clients on activities, answer phones, check clients in and out of the center, and perform general clerical tasks.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Camille McDaniel at volunteer@voaor.org or 971-806-0633.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance Program (SHIBA) of Multnomah County

multco.us/SHIBA

How does this organization help Portland?

This program is a statewide network of certified counselors who volunteer to educate and advocate for people who have Medicare. Information and counseling services are free and confidential. Counselors complete online training and a 10-hour internship. Once training is complete, volunteers can choose their schedule and whether to help Medicare beneficiaries in person or remotely by telephone or computer.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers gain valuable knowledge and skills that they can use to make a positive impact in people’s lives. Help individuals understand their Medicare insurance choices and their rights by offering one-on-one counseling, classes, and referrals. Educate people about how to prevent Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Call (503) 988-3646.

line

COMMUNITY

American Cultural Exchange Service (ACES)

acescollegehomestay.org

How does this organization help Portland?

ACES is a non-governmental, non-profit organization dedicated to international cultural and educational exchange. It helps source hosts for international students, whether for a few weeks or several months, helping Portland grow as a welcoming, globally minded city. Families share daily life, meals, and traditions while discovering new cultures and perspectives. These meaningful exchanges build lasting friendships, strengthen community connections, and create small bridges between Portland and the world, enriching everyone who takes part in the experience.

How can volunteers help?

Community volunteers support ACES’ mission by welcoming international students into their homes for short- or long-term stays. Hosts provide a safe, nurturing environment, along with plenty of everyday interaction—sharing meals, conversations, and weekend activities. Students look forward to these connections and the chance to experience American daily life. Additional hosting requirements can be found on their website.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Emily Helt at aces.or@exploretheworld.org or (503) 673-6898.

Trauma Intervention Program NW

tipnw.org

How does this organization help Portland?

TIPNW is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide support to victims of traumatic events in the first few hours following a tragedy. Volunteers support family and friends after suicides; natural or unexpected deaths; drownings; motor vehicle fatalities; victims and witnesses of fires and crimes; and those affected by violence. Services are provided to clients and their families free of charge. TIP Volunteers respond immediately to any crisis 24-hours a day, 365-days a year.

How can volunteers help?

Join TIP for its February 2026 Volunteer Training Academy, beginning on 2/18, or support them with a donation.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

June Vining at tipstaff@tipnw.org or (971) 666-9958.

Hands On Greater Portland

handsonportland.org

How does this organization help Portland?

For nearly 30 years, Hands On Greater Portland has been the bridge between community need and action. But connection doesn’t happen by accident. Hands On intentionally organizes a wide variety of volunteer opportunities alongside its nonprofit partners, helping to bring volunteers to organizations and reinforcing its communities’ connections. Its history of volunteerism alongside United Way’s deep connections helps this happen.

How can volunteers help?

Hands On Greater Portland makes volunteering easy and meaningful—and volunteers make Hands On possible. As a program of United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, Hands On connects thousands of people every year with opportunities to support local nonprofits, strengthen neighborhoods, and care for one another. Whether someone gives one hour a month or leads major volunteer efforts, it expands what organizations across our region can achieve and help build a stronger, more resilient community. And when you donate to Hands On, you ensure this volunteer connection resource continues—keeping projects staffed, nonprofits supported, and community members engaged in making a difference.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Visit www.HandsOnPortland.org to quickly sign up for a variety of volunteer opportunities across the Portland region.

MFS CASH Oregon

cashoregon.org/volunteer

How does this organization help Portland?

MFS CASH Oregon is an economic empowerment program of Metropolitan Family Service committed to improving the financial health of lower-income families and individuals. As part of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, MFS CASH provides free tax preparation services, culturally responsive outreach to communities facing barriers to accessing tax credits, and ITIN assistance to thousands of families each year.

How can volunteers help?

No experience is needed to get involved! Volunteer roles include tax preparers, tax site greeters, interpreters, and digital access guides. MFS CASH has 17 tax sites throughout the Portland Metro area to choose from, plus a completely virtual tax site for volunteers who would like to volunteer from home.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

MFS CASH Volunteer Team at volunteer@cashoregon.org or (503) 461-7388.

Q Center, A Space to Thrive

pdxqcenter.org

How does this organization help Portland?

The Q Center is rebuilding. It is asking you to help them grow a bold, BIPOC-led, queer-affirming future. In the face of increasing attacks, now is the time for healing and growth. It hosts an increasing range of peer-led groups to support, and build relationships. Whether you’re discovering a new identity, reconnecting, or looking for our people—The Q Center has a space for you.

How can volunteers help?

The Q Center is powered by people like you. Bring your heart and your story. Teach or learn skills. Their team is looking for helpers, creatives, organizers, and everyday heroes.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Laurie Morton at laurie@pdxqcenter.org or 503-234-7837.

Habitat for Humanity Portland Region ReStores

pdxrestore.org

How does this organization help Portland?

The ReStores are home improvement stores & donation centers that generate funds to support local Habitat for Humanity homebuilding & home repair programs. Since 1981, Habitat has built & repaired homes for more than 3,000 people in Multnomah, Clackamas, & Washington counties. Every ReStore donation and purchase helps build a more vibrant community by making sure everyone has a decent, affordable place to call home.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can gain new skills, meet new people, and have fun all while making a difference. Individual and group volunteer opportunities are available every day of the week at any ReStore locations (Beaverton, Gresham, Portland, Tigard) and at the online warehouse (NE Portland). There are fun and meaningful projects available for volunteers ages 14 and up. No experience is required.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

The Volunteer Programs Team at volunteer@habitatportlandregion.org and (503) 287-9529.

Transition Projects

tprojects.org

How does this organization help Portland?

Transition Projects helps people experiencing homelessness transition successfully into permanent housing. With 56 years of experience providing shelter, housing, and services for low-income people, it is recognized for its work with veterans, women, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. Transition Projects’ team assists nearly 10,000 people each year through programs designed to help people leave the streets for permanent housing.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are essential to Transition Projects’ mission, helping support the critical work its team accomplishes. There are opportunities for individuals and groups to get involved: on a regular, on-call, or one-time volunteer basis. The greatest need (and the most popular!) is for Meal Provider Groups who plan and provide nutritious dinners to eight shelters located throughout the Metro-area. Volunteers also support our Resource Center in the participant mail and clothing rooms, lead activities for shelter residents, support events, and much more.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Kelsey Stark at volunteer@tprojects.org or (503) 951-5442.

Junior League of Portland

jlpdx.org

How does this organization help Portland?

The Junior League of Portland is a women’s organization that strives to make a meaningful community impact through volunteer action. Its members have the opportunity to sign up and volunteer with several local organizations and long standing volunteer partners. The Junior League of Portland focuses particularly on organizations that support climate justice solutions and are working to make Portland a certified “Bee City, USA”.

How can volunteers help?

Junior League members are provided calendar access to many volunteer shifts and are able to register for slots that fit their schedule or interest. Membership is required to participate.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Charlotte Wilson at newmember@jlpdx.org.

Our Just Future

ourjustfuture.org/volunteer

How does this organization help Portland?

Our Just Future counters the forces that keep people and communities in poverty by building relationships and assets that create opportunities in East Multnomah county and Gresham. Each year it works with 10,000 people by building affordable housing, operating responsive community services like rental and employment assistance to stabilize people’s housing situations, and advocating for systems change across the city.

How can volunteers help?

Our Just Future is currently in need of robust mutual aid for (y)our community! It has set options for volunteering, but is also interested in opportunities that match your strengths and skills. It needs ongoing help with organizing its clothing closet, coordinating supply drives, beautification efforts, making potluck dishes, and facilitating workshops. Help Our Just Future co-create and strengthen aid networks!

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Ki Ridenour-Starnes at volunteer@ourjustfuture.org or (971) 610-1827.

Sellwood Community House

sellwoodcommunityhouse.org

How does this organization help Portland?

Sellwood Community House delivers inspiring, engaging, intergenerational programming & recreation and serves as a welcoming “third place” for all.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are behind many of our most popular programs and events at Sellwood Community House, from leading programs for community members, to doing behind the scenes heavy lifting (sometimes literally!) at our community events, to showing up weekly to help with the day-to-day details of running a community-centered “third place.”

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Allison Eshel at info@sellwoodcommunityhouse.org or 503-894-9496.

Sunshine Division

sunshinedivision.org

How does this organization help Portland?

Sunshine Division provides immediate food relief to Portland families and individuals through our food pantry, home delivery, and community partnerships. Founded right here in Portland over 100 years ago, we’re excited to announce that this spring we’re moving into a centralized NW Portland facility that will allow volunteers to help us serve more neighbors than ever before.

How can volunteers help?

There are many ways to get involved. You can serve clients directly at Sunshine Division’s food pantry, join the food sorting team in the warehouse, or support one of our special programs. The nonprofit also hosts special events and meal distributions throughout the year.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Jennifer Singleton at jsingleton@sunshinedivision.org or (971) 325-2490.

line

YOUTH

HomePlate Youth Services

homeplateyouth.org

How does this organization help Portland?

HomePlate supports young people, ages 12-24, experiencing housing instability. Its goal is to meet youth where they are by providing Street Outreach, Drop-In, and Housing resources to youth in Washington County. Whether through food, clothing, hygiene supplies, or housing, it supports ALL youth on their unique paths to stability.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are essential to HomePlate’s success. The program offers long-term, consistent volunteer opportunities supporting its Drop-In and Street Outreach programs. Additionally, it offers short-term/one time volunteer opportunities, like cooking a meal at our drop-in center or supporting youth events. It welcomes all volunteers, but is especially looking for volunteers who reflect the diverse identities of the youth it serves. More details about volunteering at HomePlate can be found online.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Lucy Simmons, Program Director, at lucy@homeplateyouth.org.

CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, Columbia, and Tillamook Counties

casahelpskids.org

How does this organization help Portland?

As the largest and longest-serving CASA organization in the state, over one quarter of Oregon’s youth in foster care are represented across the four counties it serves. It strives to improve outcomes for children in foster care by recruiting, training, and supporting community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Multnomah, Washington, Columbia, and Tillamook Counties.

How can volunteers help?

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) play a critical role in improving outcomes for children in foster care. They are community volunteers who are recruited, trained, and supervised by our agency. They are appointed to a child welfare case by a judge to learn all about a child’s history and identity, attend hearings and meetings, submit recommendations to the court, and advocate for needed services while working toward a safe and permanent home. Judges and child welfare professionals greatly rely on the CASA’s recommendations to make informed decisions that impact the child. CASAs receive robust training and are committed and effective in their advocacy, positively impacting the lives of the youth they support.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Chris Ngo at recruitment@casahelpskids.org or (503) 988-4175.

Portland Youth Philharmonic

VG 2026_1

portlandyouthphil.org

How does this organization help Portland?

Portland Youth Philharmonic helps Portland by investing in young people and strengthening the city’s cultural life. It provides high-level music education, mentorship, and performance opportunities for students from across the region, while presenting inspiring concerts that bring the community together and support Portland’s vibrant arts economy.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can help with concerts, programs, events, and more!

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

info@portlandyouthphil.org or (503) 223-5939

Girls on the Run Greater Oregon

gotroregon.org/volunteer

How does this organization help Portland?

Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons that blend physical activity with life skill development, including managing emotions, fostering friendships, and expressing empathy. At the end of the season, teams complete a celebratory, untimed 5K together, providing a tangible sense of accomplishment.

How can volunteers help?

Girls on the Run coaches are trained volunteers who lead a team of participants through a season of powerful and fun lessons. You do not need to be a runner; you simply need to have a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. Teams meet in the afternoons at school and park sites twice a week for an 8-week season.

Who should potential volunteers reach out to?

Marin Munos at info@gotroregon.org or 503-318-5212.