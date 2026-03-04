Our 2026 Summer Camp Guide

For the childless Portlander, March means spring and inevitable warmer weather. But for Portland parents, March means it’s time to start thinking about summer vacation. School will be out soonish, and the children are about to have a whole lot of free time on their hands. So, what to do with them this year?

Our Summer Camp Guide can help you find the perfect solution for those few lawless, school-less months. The following guide offers an assortment of local camps centered on the arts, the sciences, the outdoors, or even tech! You’ll find something the kiddo (or kiddos) will love, guaranteed.

Summer Choral Academy | Aug. 10 through 14 | Grades Pre-K–12

Northwest Vocal Arts

Do your children love to sing or want to learn how? This is the camp for them. Both experienced singers and children who are new to music are welcome. Singers will enjoy games, warm-ups, masterclasses, lessons, ensemble performances, group-building and more. On Friday students will present a performance for family and friends. Sheet music, snacks and water provided. Early bird discount available until May 11.

5830 NE Alameda St.

Aerial & Circus Camp | Weekly June through August | Ages 4–9, 6–12 and 8–14

Echo Theater

https://www.echotheaterpdx.org/camps-and-workshops

Join Echo Theater for an action-packed week of circus, theater, and aerial arts. Students explore single point trapeze, aerial silks, tumbling, partner acrobatics, juggling, balancing, creative movement, and more in a creative and collaborative environment.

515 SE 37th Ave. & 1420 NW 17th Ave.

Tryon Forest Adventures | Weekly June 22 through Aug. 21 | Ages 5–11

Friends of Tyron Creek

Your kids will grow, learn, and have fun outdoors at the longest-running Nature Day Camp in Portland: Tryon Forest Adventures! Observe the sights and sounds of the forest while hiking tree-lined trails and crossing bridges over Tryon Creek. Kids will hone their natural science knowledge through active and creative hands-on lessons, crafts, and games. Fridays are a camp favorite: Meadow Days full of games and tree fort building.

11321 S Terwilliger Blvd.

Aim High Camps | June 15 through Aug. 28 | Ages 4–12

Aim High Academy of Martial Arts

Aim High provides themed camps in Beaverton designed to keep children active and engaged during school breaks. Combining active play with creative play, each camp features a unique theme and includes crafts, games, and take-home projects. Beyond physical activity, the program aims to include teaching moments in each camp depending on the theme. These camps offer a safe, inclusive environment where kids can build confidence, make friends, and enjoy a mix of structured lessons and imaginative adventure. Every Friday during the summer, staff breaks out a 20-foot inflatable obstacle course for campers to run through.

16205 NW Bethany Court, #100, Beaverton

Camp Rockstar | June through September | Ages 6–12

The Circuit Gym

The Circuit is proud to offer award-winning summer bouldering camps! Sign your kids up to climb in a fun, social environment led by our instructors, where they will problem-solve and build confidence on and off the wall.

Multiple locations in the Portland metro area

Tucker Arts Camp | June 22 through Aug. 14 | Grades Pre-K–5

Tucker Maxon School

Over eight weeks, children explore the art of storytelling through crafts, music, and visual arts. There’s a new, fun theme every week! Camp takes place on Tucker Maxon’s beautiful campus in Southeast Portland, which offers a large organic garden, a tree house studio, goats, and a fully air-conditioned gym.

2860 SE Holgate Blvd.

Experiment PDX Camps | June 15 through Aug. 21 | Grades 1–5

Experiment PDX

Opens in new window Experiment

With LEGO Robotics Camp in the morning and STEAM Curiosity Camp in the afternoon, Experiment PDX provides a creative, engaging, hands-on experience, bringing together science, art, curiosity and critical thinking. For a full day, register for both morning and afternoon camps; a free, supervised lunch hour is provided. And the best part? All camps are in a hands-on-museum, with tactile exhibits, a craft lab, critters (including a bearded dragon, axolotls, and tarantulas), and more! Critters include: a bearded dragon, axolotls, tarantulas, mantises, hermit crabs and more.

1421 SE Stark St.

Theater Summer Camp | June 15 through Aug. 14 | Grades K–12

Portland Drama Club

Portland Drama Club’s summer camps are intensive, production-based theater experiences for students entering grades K–12. Each camp culminates in a full show with costumes, sets, and props, giving campers the chance to sing, dance, act, and collaborate in a creative, supportive environment. Campers rehearse songs, scenes, and choreography, grow confidence, teamwork, and performance skills, and stretch their imaginations through fun activities and games. While the work is challenging, it’s also joyful and empowering — perfect for kids who love theater or want to try something new.

2800 SE Harrison St.

Outdoor Summer Camp | June 22 through Aug. 21 | Ages 5–12

Champ Camp Great Outdoors

Kids explore, learn, and play at Champ Camp Great Outdoors! Packed with outdoor adventures, field trips, and weekly surprises, no two days are the same. Plus, enjoy no-fee extended hours and exciting activities like hiking, swimming, and nature exploration. Reserve now — spots fill fast!

Multiple locations in the Portland metro area

Opal Creek Expeditions | June through August | Ages 10–17

Opal Creek

Opal Creek Expeditions leads guided youth backpacking trips in wilderness areas across Oregon. Young people build outdoor skills, confidence, and meaningful connection to the natural world. Participants learn principles of Leave No Trace, teamwork, and backcountry travel while making lasting friendships. Trips are beginner friendly and led by experienced guides who prioritize safety, learning, and fun. Through scholarships and affinity programs, Opal Creek works to make these transformative outdoor experiences accessible to more youth across the region.

Statewide, with shuttles from Portland and Salem

Portland Waldorf Summer Camp | July 6 through Aug. 21 | Ages 3–18

Portland Waldorf School

Sign your kid up to spend the summer exploring Waldorf’s wild side on Portland Waldorf School’s 7-acre campus. The campus, despite being in the middle of downtown Milwaukie, has two spring-fed, tree-shaded creeks to play in on hot summer days. Nature-based weekly camps explore Waldorf crafts and experiences, offering families a wonderful window into Waldorf education. Creative, active, and skill-building camps for middle and high schoolers are designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and foster independence.

2300 SE Harrison St., Milwaukie

Theater Summer Camp | June 15 through Aug. 21 | Ages 4–14

Northwest Children’s Theater

Opens in new window (David B. Kinder dba kinderpics)

Campers can join Dumbledore’s Army, travel Back to the Future or defy gravity in Wicked Part 2, all while making new friends and enhancing their performance skills! Northwest Children’s Theater’s award-winning Summer Camps offer both half-day and full-day camps. Camps take place in five different locations. Parents can choose from 30-plus exciting camp titles, including Paddington, Dragons Love Tacos, Snow White, Golden Hunters, Princess Peach’s Galaxy, High School Musical, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia!, Zootopia and more! Friends and families are invited to final demonstrations on the last day of camp.

Portland, Beaverton and Sherwood

Trail Running & Forest Skills Camp | July 20 through 24, July 27 through 31, Aug. 3 through 7 | Ages 7–14

Wy’east Wolfpack

Sign your kids up to become members of the Wolfpack and get them into the forest this summer! They’ll build confidence, body awareness, and an appreciation of Portland’s unique access to the forests…all while having fun! Wolfpack members will connect with ancestral traditions and tune in to animal nature by using their bodies the way they evolved to be used! At Wy’east Wolfpack camps, kids will hike, run, hone agility skills, discuss the importance of forest stewardship,benefit from the supportive social dynamics of a “pack,” and much more!

0234 SW Bancroft St.

Electronic Music Club Camps | Monday through Friday from 9 am - 2 pm, July 15 through Aug. 3 | Grades 3-8

Electronic Music Club

Electronic Music Club’s camps provide the perfect opportunity for students to fully immerse themselves in music creation. Campers spend the week building confidence with professional music equipment, while dedicated instructors offer hands on guidance and support throughout every project. There’s something for every kid this summer, from producing hit pop songs and composing video game soundtracks to diving into synthesis and hardware equipment. If students can imagine it, Electronic Music Club can help them record it. Plus, kids that love gaming get to make beats on Super Nintendo Controllers at the video game music camp!

1516 NW Thurman St. and 15544 Clackamas River Dr., Oregon City

Rosenbaum PPB Youth Camp | June 22 through 26 | Ages 8–14

Camp Rosenbaum

Opens in new window rose

Camp Rosenbaum is proud to partner with the Portland Police Bureau and other community members to host the 13th Annual Rosenbaum PPB Youth Camp. This weeklong day camp is for youth, ages 8–14, who live in the Portland metro area. The camp unites local police officers, housing authority staff, and local coaches to offer a unique experience for our community’s youth. Officers and coaches work with campers to develop specific skills and foster good sportsmanship!

12003 NE Shaver St.