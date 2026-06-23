Our 2026 Oregon Adventure Hot List

This year’s 2026 Oregon Adventure Hot List presents you with 11 vivacious summer activities that will help you make the most of these precious, balmy months. It includes excursions that will get you on and in the water, teleport you to the time of Vikings, have you soaring the clear blue skies like some kind of majestic bird of prey, or help you find some close to home warm weather whimsy. Don’t spend the summer dreaming of fun—consult this guide and then hit the town.

Unlock more than $75 in coastal perks at top attractions, local favorites, and must-see experiences in Newport.

Discover Newport | Newport, Ore.

VIBES: Beachy, exciting, family-friendly, economical.

PRO TIP: Stay overnight June through September to access the Newport Activity Savings Pass. Guests can receive over $75 in added value.

Newport is one of the most iconic stops on the Oregon Coast, making it the perfect place to turn a getaway into something more. Stay overnight and get exclusive access to the Newport Activity Savings Pass, designed to help you experience more while spending less. The pass includes offers like 5% off your entire order at Mo’s Restaurant on the Bayfront, and buy one, get one admission at the Newport Recreation Center, which includes swimming and other activities. Here’s how it works: Book an overnight stay with a participating lodging partner between June and September, arrive in Newport, ask your lodging partner for the password to unlock your Activity Savings Pass (available only to overnight guests).

Visit OMSI and marvel in one of history’s most enduring maritime legends—the voyage of the Titanic.

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry | 1945 SE Water Ave.

VIBES: Captivating, quietly powerful, wondrous, reflective, grounding, hard to shake.

PRO TIP: Swing by any time; OMSI is open seven days a week, 9:30 am–5:30 pm Sunday–Friday and 9:30 am–7:30 pm Saturday.

TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition features more than 100 authentic artifacts recovered from the ocean floor. The exhibition brings visitors face to face with the lives behind the legend. Immerse yourself in the innovation, ambition, and tragedy of Titanic’s first and final journey. Experience cinematic visuals and audio reenactments that re-create the ship’s grandeur and tragic end through the voices of passengers and crew.

Personal items offer a powerful connection to the individuals whose stories continue to resonate more than a century later. Designed for curious minds of all ages, the exhibition offers layered experiences that engage both first-time learners and history enthusiasts alike. There’s a sense of grandeur and discovery that gradually gives way to something more intimate and human. Equal parts fascinating and haunting, it’s an easy addition to your summer list.

Navigate the Willamette River immersed in liquid luxury aboard your very own Yacht Tub.

Yacht Tubs | 315 S Montgomery St., Suite 140

VIBES: Nautical, outdoorsy, splashy.

PRO TIP: Catch a sunset cruise during the week when it’s less crowded.

Captaining your own Yacht Tub gives you the chance to relax in the six-person, heated soaking tub. Explore the Willamette River and take in beautiful Portland skyline views. Yacht pool by day, hot tub boat by night. The perfect experience for date night, anniversary, bachelor/bachelorette party, special occasion or touring the city.

Celebrate Northwest playwrights and become part of the creative process at Theater 33 at Willamette University.

Theatre 33 at Willamette University | 900 State St., Salem

VIBES: Electric, unique, dynamic, exciting, creative.

PRO TIP: Drop in anytime between Aug. 4 and 16.

Theatre 33 at Willamette University presents its 13th annual Regional New Play Festival. The festival features nine professionally produced performances of six new Oregon or Northwest plays in three theaters each week. See three full productions: Lights in the Sky, a hilarious comedy about an obscure and completely dysfunctional federal UFO sightings office; Pull, in which four teachers struggle with their cynicism, dread, eagerness, and what responsibility and safety really means; and Be Witch, a magical comedy about a witch, her brother, his bowling team, and the covens testing her.

There will also be three staged readings of: Majnun, a fantastical play about family, overcoming grief, and finding a way to lost loves; Prodigies, a delightful comedy about labor, duty, and the demands of being a prodigy on the excruciating precipice of teenagehood; and Crumbs / Migas, a modern-day Hansel and Gretel where the protagonists attempt to find their father in the country they fled as children during a U.S. coup.

Bring the whole family together for an unforgettable whitewater rafting adventure on the Deschutes River. The crew at Deschutes River Adventures has expert guides ready to share the thrilling rapids and breathtaking scenery of Maupin, Oregon with you.

Deschutes River Adventures | 1-800-RAFTING (723-8464), 602 Deschutes Ave. Maupin, Ore.

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VIBES: Splashy, fun, exciting, adventurous.

PRO TIP: Raft June through September, seven days a week.

Pack up the car and head out to Maupin for an easy day trip with the family for a whitewater rafting trip on the Deschutes River. When you call Deschutes River Adventures, you can raft as soon as the next day! This family-owned rafting outfitter loves facilitating outside fun and welcomes kids ages 6 up on all their river adventures.

Catch a magical sunrise hot air balloon flight over the Willamette Valley with Vista Balloon Adventures.

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Vista Balloon Adventures | 1050 Commerce Parkway, Newberg | URL for QR Code

VIBES: Exhilarating, unforgettable, serene, wonderful, magical.

PRO TIP: The best times to fly are mid-July through the end of August, when the weather is the most consistent.

This is a female-owned and -operated hot air balloon ride business that will treat you to some of the best views in the area. Hop aboard and see the vineyard lined hills of the Willamette Valley and the twisting Willamette River. On a clear day, you’ll get an aerial view of 10 Oregon mountain peaks—all while soaring with several other balloons. Flying with Visit Balloon Adventures is a breathtaking experience, and an opportunity to get the best photos you’ll ever take.

Treat yourself to some beginner-friendly fun in the outdoors and see city wildlife from a new perspective with Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe.

Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe | Browns Ferry Park, George Rogers Park, Jantzen Beach, Ridgefield Kayak

VIBES: Urban, natural, adventurous but not dangerous.

PRO TIP: Rentals are offered seven days a week, so you can have fun all summer.

Dreaming of spending a lot of time on the water this summer? Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe offers anywhere from two hour to all day kayak rentals on calm waters in and around Portland. They offer kayak, canoe, and standup paddleboarding classes and instruction that make getting on the water during the hot summer months fun and easy. If fall and love and decide you’d like your own water vessel, they have retail options too!

Experience the magic of the zoo after hours at ZooNights.

Oregon Zoo | 4001 SW Canyon Road | URL for QR Code

VIBES: Family-friendly, outdoorsy, adventurous, informational while still being casual and fun.

PRO TIP: ZooNights happens every Friday through August! Definitely don’t skip the notoriously tasty elephant ears; adults, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite local beer and wine.

The Oregon Zoo connects the community to the wonder of wildlife to create a better future for all. It is a hub for science, conservation, education, and animal well-being, and there’s no better place to enjoy a summer night in Portland. Each evening is filled with live music, food carts, keeper chats and activities for all ages. Plus, animal encounters offer the chance to get to know wildlife up close. Take a stroll through the beautifully forested grounds or spread out a blanket in the amphitheater and enjoy live music. Every ticket purchased helps the Oregon Zoo protect endangered species at home and around the world. Gather friends, bring the family, or take a date and come together for wildlife this summer at ZooNights!

Hit Oregon’s rivers for splashy and thrilling aquatic fun navigating Class II and III rapids alongside High Country Expeditions.

High Country Expeditions | McKenzie River, Deschutes River, Upper Klamath River, Lower Klamath River, Owyhee River | URL for QR Code

VIBES: Family-friendly, safety focused, adventure-ready, welcoming, offering premium Oregon river trips since 1999.

PRO TIP: The McKenzie runs beautifully all summer and is perfect for a half- or full-day trip out of Portland. The Deschutes is at its best from mid-May through September, with one-, two-, and three-day canyon trips that include riverside camping and gourmet meals. April and May are the time to book the five-day Owyhee River canyon trip. Groups of six or more receive 10% off select trips and early bird Owyhee pricing is $100 per person when booked by August 31. Book early, these trips fill up.

Portlanders, Oregon’s best rivers are closer than you think. The McKenzie offers some of the most beautiful water in the Pacific Northwest, running clear and cold through a lush, green old-growth setting that is stunning all summer long. Half-day and full-day trips put you right in the middle of it. The Deschutes delivers a completely different and equally breathtaking experience, with one-, two-, and three-day trips through a beautiful wild canyon landscape, Class II and III rapids, warm weather, premium riverside camping, and fresh gourmet meals. For bigger whitewater, the Upper Klamath delivers powerful Class IV+ rapids and a true high adventure river day. And for something truly unforgettable, the five-day Owyhee River trip winds through desert canyons, hot springs, and wide open solitude.

High Country Expeditions has been running Oregon rivers since 1999. Every trip is fully outfitted with wetsuits, booties, splash gear, helmets, and all professional river equipment included. Overnight trips feature premium tents, cots, and gourmet food. Our guides are experienced, safety-focused, and passionate about helping every guest feel confident and comfortable on the water.

Go on a classic Central Oregon adventure rooted in history, nature, and relaxed mountain living at Lake Creek Lodge.

Lake Creek Lodge | 13375 SW Forest Service Road 1419 | URL for QR Code

VIBES: Classic, rustic luxury, nostalgic, cozy, unplugged, timeless, creekside, campy.

PRO TIP: Summers at Lake Creek Lodge are filled with families enjoying all the activities and the summer camp vibe. Off-season has a slower pace. Discount rates are offered with seasonal specials.

Located in Camp Sherman, and tucked among towering ponderosa pines, Lake Creek Lodge stands near the charming town of Sisters and within easy reach of the Metolius River, a world-class fly fishing destination known for its crystal-clear waters and wild beauty. Since 1924, guests have used the lodge as a year-round base camp for exploring the region—winter skiing at nearby Hoodoo Ski Area, summer hikes, biking, and days spent on alpine lakes or riverbanks.

On-site, the experience blends rustic comfort with thoughtful amenities: cozy cabins, a swimming pool, open greenspaces, sports courts, and gathering areas designed for connection and relaxation. The lodge also includes a dinner restaurant, the HØST Supper Club, that brings guests and locals together over seasonal meals in a warm, communal setting. Pet-friendly and open year-round, Lake Creek Lodge is a place where adventure and comfort meet—whether you’re casting a fly on the Metolius, skiing fresh powder, or simply unwinding beneath the stars.

Learn to surf on the beautiful, wild Oregon Coast with Oregon Surf Adventures.

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Oregon Surf Adventures | 1116 S Roosevelt St., Seaside, Ore.

VIBES: The vibes at OSA are playful, adventurous, invigorating and spiritual.

PRO TIP: May through October is the best time to visit the Oregon Coast and learn to surf. Book two group lessons and enjoy a discounted rate on any private lesson.

Learn to surf on the beautiful, wild Oregon Coast with Oregon Surf Adventures. The adventure begins by gearing up and heading down a scenic trail through the old-growth forest of Oswald West State Park to one of the region’s most iconic beaches. An instructor will guide you through ocean safety, surf etiquette, wave awareness, and the fundamentals of surfing. Then it’s time to pull on your wetsuit, grab your board, and head into the water. With expert coaching and plenty of encouragement, you’ll practice paddling, standing up, and catching waves. Whether it’s your first time in the ocean or your first time on a surfboard, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of riding your first wave on the Oregon Coast. OSA is also a woman-owned business celebrating 20 years of operation!