Experienced Political Operator to Assist Portland City Council With Moda Center Negotiations

Kristin Dennis, a longtime political operator, is set to work as a special adviser to Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy this summer as the council navigates a high-stakes decision whether to help fund a renovation of Moda Center.

Dennis comes to the city on loan from the regional government Metro. She’s the chief of staff to the Metro Council under Metro President Juan Carlos González, a job she also held under former Metro President Lynn Peterson and former Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. Her new role in the negotiations is a sign that Dunphy, and perhaps the council as a whole, understands just how pivotal this deal could be for the future of the Trail Blazers and the city at large.

As has been reported extensively, the state and Multnomah County have agreed to help fund a $600 million renovation of Moda Center. But to seal the deal, the city of Portland will have to pony up money, too—up to $120 million initially—and that is far from a sure thing.

If no renovation deal is struck, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and new Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon have hinted the Trail Blazers are open to a relocation.

Members of the council have publicly said in recent weeks and months they’re not yet on board with helping to fund the Moda renovation. Councilors from the city’s progressive caucus in particular have said the team’s new owner, the Texas billionaire Dundon, shouldn’t be pressuring a cash-strapped city to foot the bill for a massive arena renovation by threatening to relocate the team elsewhere.

Tensions may heighten further this Wednesday: The Portland Metro Chamber is set to host Blazers owner Tom Dundon at its annual summit, held this year at Moda Center, at the same time that the City Council is slated to have a work session on the Moda deal. The Portland Mercury last week reported that PMC president Andrew Hoan implored Dunphy to move the council’s work session so councilors could attend the chamber event and meet Dundon, but Dunphy declined.

That Dunphy is bringing in Dennis, an experienced political hand, to help the council broker negotiations is a sign he’s serious about the council possibly reaching a deal.

“In an effort to address shared regional priorities, Metro Council President Juan Carlos González and Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy have agreed to lend Metro staff capacity to support the city’s work on the Moda Center. Metro Council chief of staff Kristin Dennis has been temporarily assigned to that effort,” says Metro spokesman Nick Christensen.

Dennis “remains a Metro employee” throughout the loan period, Christensen says, which will run through mid-August.

Any Moda Center funding deal must get at least seven City Council votes to pass.