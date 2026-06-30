Let’s Talk About Birth Control

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and HPSRx.

The Problem.

A critical but not entirely sexy question women often find themselves asking is: How do I find a contraceptive that works around my life instead of vice versa?

Only a couple of generations ago, social revolution brought sexual autonomy to millions of women via contraceptives, but along with those contraceptives came a litany of compromises.

Hormones deliver unwanted side effects. Daily pills require perfect timing. Long-acting devices often involve invasive and painful procedures, and condoms require cooperation from a partner. Furthermore, women who are breastfeeding, undergoing cancer treatment, or managing certain medical conditions are often left out of the contraceptive discussion entirely.

Frankly, many contemporary contraceptive methods don’t fit every stage of life, and are limited by a plethora of outside factors—which is where Caya comes in.

What is Caya?

Caya is a hormone-free, women-designed diaphragm. It was created for women across the spectrum of life who prefer effective, non-invasive contraceptives that don’t sacrifice efficacy, comfort, or physical autonomy. Unlike methods that require a daily commitment or permanently alter the body, diaphragms are only used when needed. It’s simple barrier protection. Covering the cervix, it shields sperm from traveling into the uterus.

So, how does one use Caya? First locate your cervix (so you know where you’re going). Then grab Caya, place the thumb and index finger on the grip dimples along the rim, fold your Caya, apply and spread contraceptive gel, and making sure the arrow is pointing toward your body, insert your Caya. All that’s left is to double-check that your cervix is covered before you get frisky.

Once you’re done, be sure to leave Caya in for at least six hours (but not more than 24 hours) before removing it so the sperm are no longer active. Gently wash it with mild soap, inspecting it for any tears, and allow it to air dry before returning it to its case. Use it. Wash it. Repeat.

What Makes Caya Different?

Unlike most other birth control methods, Caya was designed with an anatomically specific fit by the exact population it serves, women. Whereas traditional diaphragms have, over time, largely disappeared due to cumbersome insertions and fittings that required an appointment with a specialist, Caya is one-size-fits-all (no fitting required!).

It is a trustworthy form of contraception that is reusable, can be inserted spontaneously, and works with the rhythm method of tracking your menstrual cycle to predict ovulation. Caya does what most other birth controls fail to do: place women’s control over their reproductive systems firmly in their hands. That makes it both figuratively and literally the most flexible birth control available.

Why Women Choose Caya.

Women choose Caya for a lot of reasons. I mean, what’s not to love? It doesn’t change hormone levels (buh-bye possible migraines and weight gain). It doesn’t require regulating periods. It can serve as a backup method after a missed pill, complement fertility awareness practices, or provide contraception during life stages when hormonal options.

On top of all that, and easy to use and store, making it a great option for women who travel often and struggle to keep track of those pesky (and easy to lose) birth control pill packets. For those who prefer disposable contraceptives, it offers an economical and environmentally conscious alternative to.

If you’ve ever wanted to take back control over your reproductive health, Caya is the answer. When a birth control pill is missed, or you can’t get to the doctor to re-up on your usual birth control method, Caya steps in to save the day. You can use it until you’re able to return to business as normal. Or, if you find yourself becoming a huge fan, switch to Caya as your main pregnancy preventative.

Don’t just take our word for it; studies found that 95% of participants considered Caya comfortable to wear, while nearly 85% found it easy to use. Many reported feeling more relaxed during sex, and most found that it didn’t interfere with intimacy..

Who Caya Might Be Right For.

Because of its nature, Caya is perfect for pretty much anyone. But, women who are undergoing cancer treatment, managing certain medical conditions, or simply are at a point in their life where they don’t want to use a birth-control that relies on hormones stand to benefit the most from Caya. It also fills the gap other methods leave behind for women who are breastfeeding, have a history of blood clot risk, or are allergic to latex.

Caya is also perfect for women that just can’t remember to take that pill on time (or at all), or who don’t really fancy the idea of something permanently in their body. If traditional birth control methods just haven’t worked for you, Caya might just be the answer to all your reproductive concerns.

Getting Started.

Most insurance plans cover the device, and telehealth appointments have made obtaining a prescription relatively easy, even for women whose healthcare providers or pharmacies are unfamiliar with the product. Caya can help connect patients with its own telehealth providers, and locate pharmacies familiar with the product for a stream-lined and no fuss inaugural experience.

Caya is Bigger Than Birth Control

Reproductive freedom isn’t just about preventing pregnancy; it’s about having the power to decide how, when, and with what method that prevention happens. For women seeking a birth control option that is hormone-free, reusable, and designed to fit seamlessly into their lives, Caya offers something both modern and surprisingly simple: control.

In an era when conversations about reproductive health are increasingly centered around choice, Caya represents something larger than a single product. It represents the idea that no one method is right for everyone. Women deserve options that matter and reflect the diversity of their lives, bodies, and values.

To learn more about Caya, or to start your Caya journey, visit https://gotcaya.com/.