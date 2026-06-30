Soho House’s Rooftop Pool Remains Closed This Summer

When Soho House Portland opened its doors three years ago, one of the splashiest amenities at the luxe new club was the rooftop pool, a 62-foot infinity-edge stunner with cabanas and a dining terrace overlooking the city. Parents relished being able to bring their children to the private pool early in the morning, and socialites enjoyed boozy summer sunbathing with friends.

But the coveted rooftop pool has not opened yet in summer 2026 due to ongoing necessary repairs, to the consternation of many members. Grumblings have popped up on social media for months, and in the halls of the club.

A Soho House Portland founding member, who requested anonymity to protect her standing at the club, hit the pool every weekend with her young son during the inaugural summer of 2024.

“It was the best fucking thing in the city,” she says. “We changed plans to be there every week.”

By summer 2025, “it was overrun,” she says. If she didn’t get in line at 8:45 am for the 9 am pool opening, she wouldn’t get a cabana and would have to join a three-hour waiting list. But so far, summer 2026 is much worse, with a dry pool and construction crews at work.

Soho House’s North American corporate office, in New York, says the work is “on track to be completed by the end of July.” The club issued the following statement about the closure:

“We know how important the rooftop is to our members and really appreciate their patience and support as we make necessary refurbishments to the House. Our current work on the pool is a critical part of preserving the House and historic Troy Building’s integrity, so we can continue welcoming members for years to come. During the pool’s closure, we’ll continue to host exciting offsite member events, offer complimentary classes, and provide daily food and beverage specials for our Soho House Portland members.”

Memberships start at $625 quarterly, or half that for members under age 27. Soho House corporate did not answer a question about the possibility of issuing discounts on membership due to the pool closure. It also did not answer questions about the exact problem with the pool, nor how long it has been closed.

The founding member considers canceling her membership “on the regular,” she says, though notes that Portland club management has been responsive and transparent whenever she’s called about the pool closure.

But “it’s not a good place to work, and if there’s no pool, it’s not worth it.”