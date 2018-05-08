With 30 cocktails divided into three sections with a handful of add-ons—you can add a spritz of absinthe to any cocktail for 25 cents, which is recommended for all the daiquiris—the menu is borderline overwhelming. There are some individual missteps. Palomar's take on the Alexander ($11), made with gin and bananas foster ice cream from Coolhaus, tasted like melted ice cream, and not in a good way. Four daiquiris can be ordered shaken or blended, and the blended varieties, diluted by ice, were noticeably flatter than their shaken counterparts.