Dinner spot by day, it's a packed meat market and drinker's paradise at night. After all, the rotating beer list is fantastic, and the cocktails are better. Interurban does one of the best Old-Fashioneds ($10) in town and is equally passionate about other classics, like an Applejack Fix made with Laird's and Combier orange ($10) and a version of the storied old gin-and-vermouth cocktail known as the Lone Tree, here made with Hayman's Old Tom and both Dolin dry and Cinzano Rosso ($10). Or just pair rainbow trout with artisanal Jell-O shots ($3, jiggly G&Ts on our visit) and apologize to no one.