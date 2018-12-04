Out of SuperBite's ashes comes Bistro Agnes, which is at its best with the rich, no-holds-barred French dishes that dot the menu. The beef short rib bourguignon ($32) is deep, dark and delectable in its cloak of red wine- and beef broth-based sauce. And a cassoulet ($36) has enough duck confit, pork belly, toulouse sausage and white beans to work as an entree for two. If you consider "rich" or "French" dirty words, Agnes has you covered. Look for simple salads, a side dish of sautéed spinach ($7) or a cheeseburger (ignore the "à la Francaise"; $22).