With its jaunty table stands ready to accept massive, complimentary rounds of hot-from-the-oven pita as soon as patrons are seated, Nicholas has been consistently delighting fans of Mediterranean food since 1986. Now helming three locations, owners Hilda and Ziad Khouri have modernized their lunch menu with paleo-friendly Lebanese bowls, where rice can be swapped out for salad. We recommend the lamb kebab version ($10.50), with tender chunks of meat nestled in tangy tzatziki, chickpeas and kale.