1. Master Kong
8435 SE Division St., 971-373-8248.
Master Kong is Portland's new Chinese food destination for a singular reason—sister-and-brother team Amy and Kang Zhu offer a concise menu of regional Chinese breakfast and lunch hits, including congee, juicy goubuli buns and roujiamo, aka Chinese burgers.
Read the full review: Master Kong Brings Distinctive Chinese Cuisine to Portland
2. Canard
734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.
Star chef Gabriel Rucker's third, more casual restaurant is equally inspired by Americana junk food and French fine dining. This year, the menu has included foie gras-infused bourbon, foie gras dumplings and the Duck Stack—fluffy pancakes with Tabasco onions, duck gravy and a fried duck egg.
3. Casa Zoraya
841 N Lombard St., 503-384-2455, casazorayapdx.com.
One of Portland's best dining bargains sits on North Lombard, wedged between a mobile phone shop and a leather bar. The menu at this Peruvian-focused eatery isn't nearly so long as that at Andina, but it takes each dish seriously. The standout is the lomo saltado criollo ($20), a tender, stir-fried sirloin dish in a thick, flavorful sauce that's both spicy and sugary.
Read the full review: Casa Zoraya Enlivens North Lombard With Killer Peruvian Food
4. Sugarpine Drive-In
1208 E Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, 503-665-6558, sugarpinedrivein.com.
Situated at the gateway to the Gorge, the vibe at Sugarpine is almost that of a camp mess hall, until you remember that camp food was never this good. The pulled-pork sandwich is a balancing act of smoke and sweet, and the waffle grilled cheese is oh-my-God good.
Read the full review: Sugarpine and Super Deluxe Offer Retro Drive-In Vibes With Big-Time Pedigrees
5. Holdfast
2131 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, holdfastdining.com.
One of Portland's first breakout pop-up restaurants, Holdfast has made a seamless transition to permanence. The $140 ticket includes the prix fixe meal, drinks and tip, which makes it one of the most affordable of Portland's innovative fine-dining destinations. Recent standouts include house-cured salmon roe beneath minuscule threads of smoked salmon; olive oil-poached baby octopus with Castelvetrano olive puree; and a boneless duck confit.
Read the full review: Portland's Holdfast Transitions From Pop-Up to Permanence, and Gets Even Better
