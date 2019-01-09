1. Eem Pop-Up at Taqueria Nueve
727 SE Washington St., 503-954-1987, taquerianueve.com. 5-10 pm Mondays.
Eem, the incoming Thai barbecue spot whose pedigree includes alumni from Langbaan and Matt's BBQ, delayed its opening until February, but you can get a taste of the magic to come every Monday this month at Taqueria Nueve—and word on the street says the preview dishes indicate an early Restaurant of the Year contender.
2. Please Louise
1505 NW 21st Ave., 503-946-1853, please-louise.com.
Three years after opening next door to New Seasons, cozy, unassuming pizzeria Please Louise is still the only place in Slabtown to get well-made artisanal pies. It doesn't get a ton of exposure, but now is a good time to get acquainted: For the next two months, daily specialty pizzas are only $10.
3. Din Tai Fung
Washington Square Mall, 9585 Washington Square Road, dintaifungusa.com.
After Oregon legalized weed, the only good reason to go to Washington was to devour some of the best soup dumplings on the West Coast, courtesy of this world-famous franchise. Well, that's all over now, because we've finally got one of our own, which just opened in the Washington Square Mall. See y'all whenever Vancouver gets an In-N-Out!
4. Bullard
813 SW Alder St.
Top Chef finalist Doug Adams' long-awaited downtown meat palace was the last big opening of 2018, and it's got everything you'd want from a restaurant named after a town in East Texas: slow-cooked pork rib, smoked pork belly, a big-ass burger and margaritas.
5. Bhuna
704 NW 21st Ave., 971-865-2176, bhunarestaurant.com.
Bhuna is a boon to the Portland area's small but vital group of worthwhile Indian restaurants. The former pop-up's emphasis on Kashmiri specialties means adequate meaty choices, the pinnacle of which is rogan josh, which begins with chunks of tender lamb swirling around in a rambunctious, elaborately spiced sauce.
